Georgetown for Couples
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Georgetown is a beautiful and historic neighborhood, a short distance from the museums and parks in the heart of Washington, D.C., as well as from the Potomac, offering the best of both worlds—small-town feel with all the amenities of the big city.
Save Place
1264 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
In a city often associated with power, ever wonder where the movers and shakers hang out? As the oldest family-owned D.C. restaurant run by four generations of the Martin family (all named William), Martin's has hosted and served every president...
Save Place
1704 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20009, USA
Dolcezza is an artisanal gelato company with several locations in the Washington, D.C. area. What makes Dolcezza unique in the world of gelaterias is that the gelato it serves up is made according to the Italian traditions in Argentina. I’m no...
Save Place
2401 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20037, USA
For a special occasion with that special someone, Marcel's, by Chef Robert Wiedmaier, is the finest of upscale restaurants in Washington, D.C. The old-school atmosphere with suited servers is balanced by modern, beautifully plated French and...
Save Place
225 7th St SE, Washington, DC 20003, USA
The Eastern Market, now a National Historic Landmark, opened in 1873 to serve the Capitol Hill neighborhood (an 1805 version, located down by the Navy Yard, was a casualty of the War of 1812). The brick market hall, packed with butchers, bakers,...
Save Place
1522 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
I'm meeting my friend for brunch at Café Bonaparte. I stroll up to the northern side of Georgetown—the part that feels more like a quaint neighborhood than the frenzied, tourist area near M Street. The space is long and narrow, simply decorated...
Save Place
3101 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20016, USA
The Washington National Cathedral stands high over D.C. as a beacon of faith for the nation. The impressive Gothic architecture evokes comparisons to Notre-Dame (despite being built more than half a millennium later). Flying buttresses, spires,...
Save Place
1750 Independence Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024, USA
National World War II memorial honors the hundreds of thousands who fought and who died during World War II. I snapped this photograph of the Freedom Wall, which contains 4,000 gold stars to honor the over 400,000 Americans who died during World...
Save Place
2250 Crystal Dr B, Arlington, VA 22202, USA
Farrah Olivia offers a menu reflective of the DC-metro area: international and diverse. Chef Morou fuses seasonal American ingredients with French technique and his Ivory Coast roots to create a playful and inventive menu. This creativity is what...
Save Place
1052 Thomas Jefferson St NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA
Located along the historic Chesapeake and Ohio (C&O Canal), this laid-back neighborhood bakery and coffeehouse is one of my favorite hangouts in D.C. Baked and Wired serves delicious food and drinks in a cozy atmosphere. The space is adorned with...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25