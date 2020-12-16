Genoa's Best Panoramas
Collected by Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert
Wedged between the Ligurian Sea and the Apennine Mountains, Genoa is often best viewed from the heights.
Calata Cattaneo, 16128 Genova GE, Italy
Built in 1992 for the Columbian Celebrations, the Bigo was designed to stylistically resemble the cranes that have been used for centuries to load and unload goods in the Genovese harbor. At a cost of only 4 euros, a trip up this'rotating glass...
16128 Genoa, Metropolitan City of Genoa, Italy
Just remember that these towers have been standing since 1163. They probably won't fall today! But even if you have a fear of heights, do pay the 2 euro to walk up the beautiful interior circular staircases in these ancient towers of the...
Mura delle Chiappe, 50, 16136 Genova GE, Italy
The winding streets of ancient Genoa all lead in one direction—straight up. Lace up your tennis shoes and keep climbing. Eventually you will reach a small park at the edge of the city, the entrance to one of the many fortresses that speckled its...
Corso Dogali, 18, 16136 Genova GE, Italy
Perched high above the old port, Castello D'Albertis boasts some of the most gorgeous panoramas of the ancient town and the old port. On most days, you can spot every single cruise ship in harbor, too. While there is a public elevator (ascensore,...
Piazzale Giuseppe Mazzini, 16122 Genova GE, Italy
Genoa is not a city with a thriving public park scene, unfortunately, so the Villetta Di Negro is a lovely green oasis in the heart of the city. Climb past the towering statue to Mazzini, and head all the way to the top of the park past quaint...
Piazza di Pellicceria, 1, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
The top two floors of the Palazzo Spinola were tragically destroyed by fire, thus destroying their historical treasures. Instead of just closing the space completely, the decision was made to renovate the floors into the National Gallery - and...
Belvedere Luigi Montaldo, 16124 Genova GE, Italy
Pack a few slices of focaccia (and a half bottle of prosecco) and head up to Castelletto at sunset for a beautiful view of the lights coming on over the harbor. If you want to walk it (I warn you, it is steep!), take the staircase at the end of...
Calata Molo Vecchio, 15, 16128 Genova GE, Italy
Board a boat in the bustling harbor of Porto Antico for a day of whale watching, or a quick trip up the Ligurian coast to the tiny enclave of San Fruttoso, an abandoned Monastery standing guard over the sunken statue of Christ of the Abyss. Bring...
