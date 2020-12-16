Genoa's Best Bread
Collected by Collier Lumpkin , AFAR Local Expert
Focaccia, farinata, panini... Step into any street or alley in the morning, and you will be overwhelmed with the aroma of baking focaccia. Locals begin their day with a slice, alongside a cup of steaming cappuccino.
56r, Via di Canneto Il Curto, 54, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Turn down the little Via di Canneto, and you can't miss this focacceria on your left. The line will literally always be out the door, especially in the morning hours. But the wait is worth every minute (and the amazingly kind women working inside...
Via Lomellini, 57/59R, 16124 Genova GE, Italy
Only available during the Easter season, Pasqualina is a simple, traditional Genovese dish - a vegetable tart made of swiss chard or artichokes baked into a pastry shell, and stuffed with hard-cooked eggs. Grab a slice hot from any of the wood...
Via di Ravecca, 72/R, 16128 Genova GE, Italy
One of the most abundant focaccerias in town, Panifico Patrone has been baking bread in this very oven since 1920 - and you can taste it. Ask for a piece of the focaccia con formaggio (cheese) - it will be soft and gooey and incredibly messy...
Via di Porta Soprana, 15-R, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
Drop by Antico Forno Ursida on your way to Cathedral San Lorenzo for a fantastic, oily, crispy-yet-tender focaccia - but just make sure to come early, as she is often sold out of the best treats by 10am. And make sure you take a second to enjoy...
Vico S. Pancrazio, 9, 16124 Genova GE, Italy
Even if you think you aren't an onion fan, make sure you try at least one slice of the Focaccia con Cipolla while you are in Genoa - there is something about the crunchy sweetness of the slightly caramelized onions with the bright grassy olive oil...
Via di S. Sebastiano, 6, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
If you are enjoying the beautiful fountain in the Piazza Ferrari and need some morning focaccia, head into Specialita Liguri - their plain focaccia tastes a bit like plain white sandwich bread, but their 'topped' varieties are excellent -...
Via S. Rocco, 46, 16032 San Rocco GE, Italy
I set off on my hike from Camogli to San Fruttuoso early on a Sunday morning, and forgot the most important thing - breakfast. Luckily, Panificio Maccarini (in the teensy tiny village of San Rocco) popped up just as my blood sugar took a deep...
Via dei Giustiniani, 16/R, 16123 Genova GE, Italy
With its white tiled walls (the easier to clean!), this ancient 'fiammanti' (wood burning oven) has served farinata (alongside other baked tortes and vegetable pies) for nearly 150 years. Cut piping hot from the massive copper pans, farinata is...
Via Colombo, 56 r, 16100 Genova GE, Italy
While the focaccia is excellent at Panegirico, the exceptional part is that they make paninis to order—which, oddly, is not a common find in Genoa. With tons of local meats and cheeses, and all sorts of crusty breads, you can create your own...
