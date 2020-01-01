Geneva
Lake Geneva
With well over a thousand lakes, Switzerland is blessed with its fair share of stunning bodies of water. The most extensive, however, is Lake Geneva (also known as Lac Léman), where you can bask in seductive views and amazing sunsets. It’s...
Quai Gustave-Ador, 1207 Genève, Switzerland
Geneva's Jet d'Eau is perhaps the city's most iconic landmark, and also among the world's largest fountains visible as you fly over the city. It's perhaps fitting, given this is Switzerland, that even this most extravagant urban symbol has a...
Rue de la Cité 27, 1204 Genève, Switzerland
Surprisingly, Geneva's Old Town is quiet and with few shops, bars and restaurants, for a city of its size, in comparison with other Swiss cities like Lausanne, Bern, Basel or Zurich.
Rue du Mont-Blanc 26, 1201 Genève, Switzerland
Since 1930, Café de Paris in Geneva has been doing just one thing and doing it really well: an unforgettable version of classic steak frites. Every diner enjoys green salad and hot rolls before the one and only main course—Entrecôte de Café de...
Quai du Mont-Blanc 19, 1201 Genève, Switzerland
In a picturesque setting near the shores of Lake Geneva and the famous Jet d’Eau fountain, the Grand Hotel Kempinski Geneva is a modern, upscale hotel that serves as a high-end summer and winter retreat. Its 412 rooms, suites, and apartments...
