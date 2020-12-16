Gaslamp district in San Diego, CA
Collected by Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert
The Gaslamp in San Diego has a rich and varied history that includes extensive brothels, Wyatt Earp, Chinese influence and a town dog. The Gaslamp is full of historic buildings that currently house shops, restaurants, bars and dance clubs. Toss out that tourist map and check out this list of tucked away farm to table restaurants, hidden boutiques, hip places to have a drink, fine art galleries, walking tours and fun activities.
404 Third Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Many visitors to San Diego may not be aware of the influence of Chinese immigrants. In the 1860s, Chinese people were settling by the San Diego bay, and having brought commercial fishing to these shores. And, a portion of the Stingaree district,...
2461 San Diego Ave, San Diego, CA 92110, USA
The Ghostly Tours in History walking tour in the Gaslamp is a fun way to learn some of the interesting history of the area. The tour is only an hour long, and you will walk around a few blocks while the tour guide points out historic buildings...
910 Broadway Cir, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
What better way to tour the Gaslamp district of San Diego than with a group of friends or your family? These fun group bikes can be rented out for parties of up to 14 people. There are four non-pedaling seats, and 10 pedaling seats. As you pedal,...
200 W Island Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
The Children's Museum in the Gaslamp is a multilevel building full of wonderful things for kids to do. Don't let the title 'museum' fool you into thinking this is some stuffy place where you look at things. This is a multidimensional experience...
410 Island Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
The William Heath Davis House, located in the Gaslamp, is also home to the Gaslamp Historical Society. This is the oldest standing structure in the Gaslamp. This house was actually built on the East coast and brought over to San Diego in 1850. The...
2220 India St, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
If you and your friends are looking for something interesting and different to do in the Gaslamp in San Diego, you should definitely sign up for the "Brothels, Booze and Bites" culinary tour. As the name suggests, the tour includes food and beer...
Gaslamp Quarter, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
The Gaslamp Quarter, located in the heart of downtown San Diego, has come a long way since its start in 1867. It is home to some of the finest restaurants in San Diego, and is an ideal place to spend an entertaining weekend. Go shopping at The...
400 Kettner Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
San Diego is so pretty at night, with the lights reflecting in the water. If you're staying downtown, just head over to Sea Port Village to the North and/or South Embarcadero Parks. Both parks encircle the Embarcadero Marina. Personally, I think...
616 J St, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Jsix is a beautifully decorated restaurant located in the Gaslamp District in San Diego. Every dish is made from scratch, using ingredients from local farms. On Sunday mornings, one-hour yoga classes are held up on the the rooftop. On the weekend...
1047 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Saltbox is a restaurant and bar located in the heart of the Gaslamp in San Diego. The upstairs restaurant is very warm—the walls are elegantly designed with various types and shapes of stones. The tables are sleek, and the dining area has a very...
802 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Cafe 21 has a delicious, fresh menu using all local and mostly organic produce from Southern California farms. Even better, they have a happy hour from 3:00-6:00 p.m. everyday that features 21 different tapas plates for $4 each. The salads are...
6481, 721 Ninth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Cafe Chloe uses only locally grown (and mostly organic) produce to create their wonderful French-style creations. This cafe is located just outside the edge of the Gaslamp District in East Village, but it is definitely worth the walk if you are...
425 Island Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Bice is an upscale dining experience where the chef uses mostly locally sourced food for his creations. Most of the cheese comes from small Italian farms and they carry an extensive Italian and Californian wine menu. There are several types of...
777 G St, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
More than worth a visit if you’re in the Gaslamp Quarter, Neighborhood features healthy food for everyone from the meat lover to the gluten avoider. Guests will also find around 27 local brews on tap and many more kinds of bottled beer. The...
804 Market St, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
If you want to check out where the San Diego locals hang out, you have to stop by Bootlegger, located on the border of Gaslamp. The bar itself is unique, with a beautiful stone top and lined with hand-carved wooden panels imported from Mexico....
777 G St, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Noble Experiment is one hip place to have a drink in the Gaslamp neighborhood of San Diego. This under-the-radar bar is located inside the Neighborhood restaurant and the well hidden door is in the back, near the bathrooms. They've taken a stack...
650 1st Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
When I'm feeling like I need a "pick-me-up," I head over to Vitality Tap, near my office, to order a green smoothie. They make all kinds of smoothies, from mounds of fresh vegetables and fruits, but my personal favorite is the smoothie with lots...
740 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Dream Boutique looks tiny from the outside, but once you enter, you will see that there is great depth to the store—it is full of goodies to peruse. I like this boutique because it is almost like looking through a closet—you have to look closely,...
228 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Eyes of Fifth carries all kinds of contemporary and stylish eye wear, but the most interesting part of this store is found in the back corner. David Keith is an optician who works here and he has created a line of eye wear that is custom-made from...
615 Eighth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
G St Gypsy is a new boutique and already starting to fill up with locally made jewelry and featured local designers. They also carry vintage clothing and provide alterations in the store. It's right next to the Neighborhood, so you can pop in and...
635 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Dolcetti Boutique is a large, bright, and airy place. If you love bright colors and supporting local artists and designers—this boutique should be on your shopping list. Even better, they have a hair salon and stylist concierge in house, so you...
226 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Bubbles has the most extensive collection of local jewelry, clothing, and handbag designers under one roof in the Gaslamp District of San Diego. The owner, Gayleen Nichols is a vivacious woman, who loves supporting local artists—particularly...
311 Fourth Ave #417, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Diana Cavagnaro has been making hats for almost 30 years. She teaches millinery classes from her studio in the Gaslamp and travels around Southern California for trunk shows. Her hats are a staple at the Del Mar racetrack, and are featured in many...
