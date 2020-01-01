Galopagos
Collected by Ari Thomas
Española Island, Ecuador
Baby sea lions are some of the cutest and most curious animals on earth, though their parents (and the National Park naturalists) certainly won't appreciate you trying to play with them. And no, you can't take one home. Trust me. But you can get...
San Cristobal, Ecuador
September 16, 1835. Darwin's first encounter with tortoises may have come during his landing at Cerro Tijeretas, on the island of Cristobal, where he spent a little more than an hour surveying. During the 19th century, two large populations of...
San Cristóbal Island, Ecuador
September 16, 1835. Charles Darwin lands at Cerro Tijeretas and is immediately awed at the abundance of wildlife he encounters. Darwin spends a great deal of time exploring Cristóbal, visiting frigatebird nesting sites and studying tortoises,...
Santa Fé Island, Ecuador
September 19, 1835. Darwin sailed past Santa Fe, then known as Barrington Island, sometime after September 19, 1835. Had he landed on Santa Fe, he likely would have come into contact with the island's two endemic species—a variation of the common...
Floreana Island, Ecuador
September 22, 1835. Charles Darwin meets the governor of what was then known as Charles Island to the English at famous Post Office Bay. It's unclear how many post cards Darwin sent him. The scientist explores Black Beach, the Floreana highlands,...
Isabela Island, Ecuador
September 28, 1835. The HMS Beagle sails past Isolte Tortuga on September 28, with Darwin making many notes aout the flora, fauna, and terrain. Darwin is shocked at the abundance of marine iguanas. These great lizards have no fear of humans, and...
Isabela Island, Ecuador
September 30, 1835. The HMS Beagle sails into Tagus Cove at Isabela Island, and Darwin remarks on the unusual landscape. "We doubled the south-west extremity of Albemarle (Isabela) Island, and the next day were nearly becalmed between it and...
Santiago Island, Ecuador
I may have an unhealthy fascination with the blue-footed booby; I'm speaking to someone about it. An iconic emblem of the Galapagos Islands, the booby is everywhere, and it's much larger than I anticipated. It hops about with one foot in the air...
Group shots aren't usually my cup of tea—I'm not a selfie guy, either—but when you're in a location as spectacular as the Galapagos, everyone is game for a snap or two (except me, of course—I'm behind the camera). This was taken after our group...
Santiago Island, Ecuador
I don't know what these two have against each other, but they couldn't work it out while I was on the island. Puerto Egas on Santiago Island is one of the top wildlife viewing areas of the Galapagos, home to a stunning array of endemic species...
Floreana Island, Ecuador
Galápagos travelers are often amazed to find themselves approached by sea lions—especially juveniles, whose playful curiosity can seem almost puppylike. When they see a Zodiac nearing their beach, sea lions will sometimes rush into the water to...
