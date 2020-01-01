Galapagos
Collected by Beth Weesner
San Cristobal, Ecuador
The best way to see The Galapagos Islands is on a 7-day cruise that will take you around the islands. While larger cruise ships are more stable, a 20 passenger yacht (such as Ecoventura's 3 boats) offer more intimacy & a good naturalist/ traveler...
Puerto Ayora, Ecuador
Giant tortoises are endangered but the local governments of the Galapagos Islands are doing everything they can to preserve these creatures. There are several tortoise refuges and breeding habitats on the Galapagos Islands (I saw them on Isla...
Puerto Ayora, Ecuador
On the Isla Santa Cruz in the Galapagos, fishermen clean their catch right on the pier, and pelicans and sea lions hover around the periphery to gobble up the guts the fishermen discard. I particularly liked the shark tattoo on this man's shoulder...
Santa Cruz Island, Ecuador
Get it? Play on words right there. Ha. This beautiful water lagoon is a playground for the awkwardly beautiful pink flamingo, a honking, goofy, loveable bird that is all legs and beak. I didn't expect to see flamingos in the Galapagos, so this was...
Santa Cruz Island, Ecuador
The Galapagos were born of volcanoes, and activity still rumbles beneath the earth and under the ocean's waves. Nowhere is this more obvious than on Santa Cruz Island, where the beach is cast in burnt lava rock, and a Mt. Doom–esque peak lords...
Isabela Island, Ecuador
The Galapagos penguin is cute. Rediculously cute. Especially when doing its very best to teach an uncoordinated adventurer how to swim in rough waters near Isabela Island. The Galapagos is the only penguin able to survive north of (in this case,...
Santa Cruz Island, Ecuador
Our clever naturalist encouraged each of us to sink our teeth into the opuntia, otherwise known as prickly pear, while out on an expedition. Some of us were more zealous than others, and forgot to pay heed to the prickly armor.
North Seymour Island, Ecuador
The magnificent frigatebird soars above the waters of the Galapagos, terrifying fish everywhere it goes, stopping just long enough to puff out its chest to impress the opposite sex. The frigatebird is notable for its tremendous size, ability to...
Fernandina Island, Ecuador
Brilliant sunsets and sunrises chased us around the Galapagos, with one of the best falling upon us on the gorgeous island of Fernandina. A great sunset on its own is one thing, but when combined with a truly stunning landscape, it becomes...
San Cristóbal Island, Ecuador
September 16, 1835. Charles Darwin lands at Cerro Tijeretas and is immediately awed at the abundance of wildlife he encounters. Darwin spends a great deal of time exploring Cristóbal, visiting frigatebird nesting sites and studying tortoises,...
Santa Fé Island, Ecuador
September 19, 1835. Darwin sailed past Santa Fe, then known as Barrington Island, sometime after September 19, 1835. Had he landed on Santa Fe, he likely would have come into contact with the island's two endemic species—a variation of the common...
Fernandina Island, Ecuador
Technically, the marine iguana isn't a salt spitter, it's a salt snorter. Adapted to sea life, the marine iguana dives for seaweed and algae, then basks in the sun to increase it's body temperature. During this time, the excess salt is filtered...
Galápagos Islands, Ecuador
Gardner Bay is a beloved snorkeling spot located on Española Island’s northeast. A sea lion playground also notable for rays, sharks, turtles, and schools of beautiful fish, this is a great location to get used to swimming in the...
Sierra Negra, Ecuador
Sierra Negra, located on the amazing Isla Isabela, is the most active volcano in the Galapagos. Although all the islands in the archipelago were believed to have been formed by volcanic eruptions, most volcanoes on the islands are no longer...
