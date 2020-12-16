Fuzhou for Families
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Located in the beautiful Min River Valley between Shanghai and Hong Kong, Fuzhou has maintained its influence as an international port and multicultural center. With numerous hot springs, temples, museums, markets, and day trips to wilderness, it's a dream for visitors.
185 Gudong Rd, WuSi Lu ZhongYang ShangWu Qu, Gulou Qu, Fuzhou Shi, Fujian Sheng, China, 350011
Hungry? Tiantian Guonian (translated as "Everyday is New Year") has been around for years and is known for freshly made dumplings with thin wrappers and plentiful filling. The menu offers a variety of types, such as pork paired with Chinese...
Ken Si Qing Shao Er Ying Yu, TaiJiang ShangQuan, Taijiang Qu, Fuzhou Shi, Fujian Sheng, China, 350009
If I could pick one necessary life skill to learn, hand-pulling Chinese noodles would be it. "Hand pulled" is a bit of a misnomer—or an understatement. A big wad of dough is stretched and whipped around the entire kitchen until it magically...
Gongye Rd, LiMing ShangQuan, Taijiang Qu, Fuzhou Shi, Fujian Sheng, China, 350004
The Baolong City Plaza is much more than a shopping mall. Inside, you'll find the expected little shops, but in addition they boast an international cinema, hanging artworks, a five-story department store, and a two-floor grocery store. However,...
Shuguang Rd, Taijiang Qu, Fuzhou Shi, Fujian Sheng, China, 350009
Not only is this savory treat delicious, the Fuzhou spinach dumpling is central to many regional customs and uses locally produced ingredients. These dumplings are sure to be present during ancestor worship festivals and celebrations, and on...
The Xichan Buddhist Temple in the western area of Fuzhou boasts over 30 structures, grounds landscaped hundreds of years ago, and famous ancient relics. Sitting beside the fish ponds, overlooking the ancient gardens, take a moment to savor this...
Shuguang Rd, Taijiang Qu, Fuzhou Shi, Fujian Sheng, China, 350009
Seasonal Tastes is the place to sample international fare while traveling with family in Fuzhou. Here kids can ease into the local food scene with their mix of Western staples and exotic Chinese dishes. The modern dining room is a comfortable...
Shuguang Rd, Taijiang Qu, Fuzhou Shi, Fujian Sheng, China, 350009
You won't mind lingering near the riverside at this lounge while waiting for friends, family, or colleagues. If you're in search of a cleansing juice or refreshing cocktail, then they've got you covered anytime of day. Their signature drinks and...
