Fuzhou for Couples
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Located in the beautiful Min River Valley between Shanghai and Hong Kong, Fuzhou has maintained its influence as an international port and multicultural center. With numerous hot springs, temples, museums, markets, and day trips to wilderness, it's a dream for visitors.
Save Place
Ba Yi Qi Bei Lu, Gulou Qu, Fuzhou Shi, Fujian Sheng, China, 350001
Restaurants are peppered through Bayiqi Road (or 817 Road), and after a bowl of ramen you'll want to wander the area searching for shops selling Fuzhou oil paper umbrellas. Intricately hand-painted with classic Chinese designs, intended to provide...
Save Place
Zhong Li Qi Che Zhuang Huang （ Gong Ye Lu ）, LiMing ShangQuan, Taijiang Qu, Fuzhou Shi, Fujian Sheng, China, 350004
I was researching a good barbecue restaurant for a cold, winter night in Fuzhou. I found "Passion Burning Barbecue Lobster City." The reviews were only in Chinese, and my translation app described it as "do very delicious lobster, grilled squid...
Save Place
8 Xiyang Rd, NanMen ShangQuan, Taijiang Qu, Fuzhou Shi, Fujian Sheng, China, 350004
Situated among Chinese and Western-style buldings, the Chating (茶亭) shopping district is perfect for picking up handicrafts and all other retail goods. While a few shops used to sell local products, like these traditional combs created from the...
Save Place
212 Wusi Rd, WuSi Lu ZhongYang ShangWu Qu, Gulou Qu, Fuzhou Shi, Fujian Sheng, China, 350011
Min Opera, also called Fuzhou Opera, shares the development of Fuzhou culture and performance art in a unique way. The beautiful style of folkloric opera is sung in the Fuzhou dialect, accompanied by traditional flutes and drums. The opera style...
Save Place
220 Hualin Rd, WuSi Lu ZhongYang ShangWu Qu, Gulou Qu, Fuzhou Shi, Fujian Sheng, China, 350003
Enamored with the English rose and ritual beverage, artist Mr. Huang Tenghui brought the tradition of high tea to Asia. With his collection of floral paintings and delicate china, he has created a relaxing, artistic atmosphere in the center of...
Save Place
Lianjiang, Fuzhou, China
Chinese hot springs share a 1,000-year history dating back to the Tang Dynasty; their development and utilization has been a unique resource for relaxation and well being, especially in Fuzhou. Pools are kept at different temperatures, so there's...
Save Place
China, Fujian, Fuzhou Shi, Gulou Qu, HuanXiHu ShangQuan, Yangqiao E Rd, 8号利嘉大广场 邮政编码: 350001
The Chinese consider there to be three treasures of Fuzhou traditional arts and crafts: cork pictures, ox combs, and lacquer work. You can find them most anywhere, but department stores, like Dong Bai or Dong Jie Kou, will carry some of the finest...
Save Place
92 East St, WuSi Lu ZhongYang ShangWu Qu, Gulou Qu, Fuzhou Shi, Fujian Sheng, China, 350001
Whether you're looking for a workout or a rejuvenating experience, take a class at Om Yoga. Unlike many studios, Om takes a holistic approach, so they offer workshops spanning all theories and teachings. Their specialist teachers will guide you...
Save Place
Yongtai, Fuzhou, Fujian, China
With abundant, exotic flora and fauna, the Lefeng Chibi Scenic Area is a must-visit site just outside Fuzhou City. The rugged scenery and views alone are worth the trip; however, for the more active outdoor traveler, there are abundant actives,...
Save Place
Hubin Rd, HuanXiHu ShangQuan, Gulou Qu, Fuzhou Shi, Fujian Sheng, China, 350001
Baguo Buyi makes an effort to combine healthy, traditional cooking techniques, with local produce for that homemade Sichuan taste. With a philosophy of including "culture, nature, folk, modern" everywhere they can, you'll enjoy an authentic and...
Save Place
Shuguang Rd, Taijiang Qu, Fuzhou Shi, Fujian Sheng, China, 350009
Not only is this savory treat delicious, the Fuzhou spinach dumpling is central to many regional customs and uses locally produced ingredients. These dumplings are sure to be present during ancestor worship festivals and celebrations, and on...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25