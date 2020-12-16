Fuzhou for Couples

China, Fujian, Fuzhou Shi, Gulou Qu, HuanXiHu ShangQuan, Yangqiao E Rd, 8号利嘉大广场 邮政编码: 350001

The Chinese consider there to be three treasures of Fuzhou traditional arts and crafts: cork pictures, ox combs, and lacquer work. You can find them most anywhere, but department stores, like Dong Bai or Dong Jie Kou, will carry some of the finest...