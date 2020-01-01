Future Trips
Collected by Catherine D.
Khoroo 1, Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia
I wanted to go on a trip that was off the beaten path and so I picked Mongolia. I knew it was going to be quite an effort to get there so I wanted to make the most of it. I timed my trip to coincide with the Naadam Festival which is three day...
Magallanes and Chilean Antarctica, Chile
Hiking the French Valley is part of the W-trek through Patagonia's Torres del Paine National Park. It's about 16 mi round-trip from Refugio Paine Grande to the French Valley Mirador, to see the French Glacier and the Paine Massif as close as you...
Tozeur, Tunisia
You can't come to the Sahara and not ride a camel through the dunes. Or, I'm sure you can, but would you want to? Also, the signs advertising camel treks - usually accompanied by packs of the bored-looking beasts themselves - are so ubiquitous...
Sunset beach, Jungutbatu, Nusapenida, Lembongan island, Bali 80771, Indonesia
Located just off the eastern shore of Bali, Indonesia, is a small island called Nusa Lembongan. It is a great place for a day trip if you're vacation in Bali, and it's only a 30-40min boat ride from Sanur. There is a boat that will take you...
Sanur, South Denpasar, Denpasar City, Bali, Indonesia
The Spice Market in the Sultanahmet should not be missed! The scents and colors astound. It's by the harbor and convenient to ferries on the Bosphorus.
Going to Mount Everest is an experience that will leave you in awe of how big everything is in the Himalaya. Sleeping at 16,000+ feet is without a doubt a highlight not to be missed when in Tibet. Make sure you are reasonably fit and spend many...
Ban Pong, Hang Dong District, Chiang Mai 50230, Thailand
I really wanted to ride an elephant. Decades ago while reading a travel magazine I was mesmerized by a close-up picture of smiling tourists riding an elephant up to the Amber Fort. That was what I wanted to do, ride on top of an elephant. Walking...
Amongst the world's greatest dive spots, the area around the Komodo Islands is lesser known. To the general public maybe. But to Wally Siagian, the waters of Flores are more his home than land is. He's the best dive master to learn from in...
Wadi Musa, Jordan
Petra flourished more than 2,000 years ago, trading with Rome as an equal before being abandoned after a series of earthquakes in the 4th and 6th centuries C.E. It wasn’t until the 19th century, when European explorers...
