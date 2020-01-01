Future Trip
Collected by Meghann Rhynard-Geil
Maungapohatu 3079, New Zealand
There's no doubt that outdoor enthusiasts visiting New Zealand will want to spend most of their time on the South Island. The mountains are bigger, the landscape is more dramatic, and there don't seem to be any people around to bother you. But...
South Island 7183, New Zealand
New Zealand's smallest national park certainly packs a punch. Unlike so many of the great ragged mountains that dot the country, Abel Tasman curves along the north coast of the South Island, peppered with golden sand beaches and steep cliffs that...
Karekare 0772, New Zealand
There are those who claim that “West is Best,” and it’s pretty hard to argue with them if you’re standing on one of Auckland’s West Coast beaches. From the wild seas of Piha to the black sands of Karekare Beach—made famous by the movie The Piano—...
4 Willis St, Wellington, 6011, New Zealand
Many of the beautiful countryside scenes in the film “Lord of the Rings” were shot in the green hills of New Zealand. It is home to Hobbiton, Mount Doom, and the jeweler who made the “one ring to rule them all.” Whether you’re a complete freak...
Roys Peak, Otago 9381, New Zealand
The guidebooks say this is a difficult trek but well worth it. After a huffing and puffing trek to the top of Roy’s Peak, I would most certainly like to concur. 11k in approximately 4-5 hours, a decent level of fitness is most needed for this...
The area known as King Country on the North Island of New Zealand remains one of the island's least populated areas. Dripping in dense foliage and riddled with a network of underground cave systems, this area was the final holdout of the Māori...
North Island, New Zealand
There's no other day hike in all of New Zealand that is as diverse as the Tongariro Alpine Crossing. The terrain is so unique, the location was used to portray "Mt Doom" in the Lord of the Rings films. The nearly 20 kilometer trail winds into high...
Lake Tekapo 7999, New Zealand
Lake Tekapo is one of those places in New Zealand that is instantly recognizable but few know its name. Bright blue with clear water surrounded by pink and purple lupines in the summer, it's the perfect background for these blooming flowers. A...
