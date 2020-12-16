Funiculars: 11 Views from the Top
Collected by Kim Fortson , AFAR Contributor
Why walk when you can pulley? These 11 funiculars take you to the best views—and you won't be out of breath when you reach the top.
Iberia
On our second day in Donostia-San Sebastian, we rode the funicular railway up Mount Igeldo to take in the view back on the city. As high season had just ended, the beach around La Concha Bay was deserted and the little carnival attraction on top...
350 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Since 1901 (minus a few years here and there), Angel's Flight funicular railway has transported people up and down steep Bunker Hill in downtown L.A. At the top you'll find the Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Museum of Contemporary Art, and the...
Uspinjača, 10000, Zagreb, Croatia
Get whisked away to the Upper Town in just 64 seconds on Zagreb’s emblematic blue funicular. Connecting the Lower and Upper Town areas since 1890, the cable railway is said to be the world’s shortest for public transport. Once you...
Place Reine Astrid 3, 5500 Dinant, Belgium
The citadel in Namur has an interesting history. As a matter of fact there was always some type of structure on the cliff tops overlooking the Meuse River and Dinant. You can walk up as there are stairs, but the best option would be to take the...
2300 Deer Valley Dr E, Park City, UT 84060, USA
There are two ways to arrive at this exclusive Deer Valley perch—ski in from the slopes, or hop on the Swiss-crafted funicular and climb the 250-vertical-foot ridge. The 12-acre, 181-room St. Regis is literally and figuratively in rarefied...
Mer de Glace, 74400 Chamonix, France
Snaking, cracking, shimmering a brilliant blue in places and covered by mystical frost in others, the Mer de Glace displays nature in all its powerful glory. France’s longest glacier stretches for 4.3 miles and is over 650 feet deep....
