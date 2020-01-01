Fun in the streets of the world
Collected by Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert
We all love a good party but when it happens in the street it's so much better. You don't need an invitation, all you have to do is join the fun.
Save Place
Place Poelaert 1, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
The Belgians crowned a new king (although not all are impressed with royalty and the cost of royalty in this small country) on July 21st, 2013. There were parades, food, military displays and EU (European Union) displays, to name but a few events....
Save Place
One of the most important celebrations in Bali is Galungan. Beginning in or around late March, the festival symbolizes the victory of virtue (dharma) over evil (adharma). Hear the mysterious clangs of gamelan music; see women and girls in...
Save Place
La Rambla, Barcelona, Spain
Shortly after we arrived in Plaça del Pi in Barcelona's Barri Gòtic, so did a parade of gigantes and castellers. The latter (who name comes from the Catalonian word for castles) climb upon one another to build human towers. The tradition goes back...
Save Place
Pl. de Sant Jaume, 1, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
On our first day in Barcelona, we learned that the city has surprises in store around every corner. We had just met up with American expat Jeff Koehler in the plaza in front of the Santa Maria del Pi church, about to head up a narrow street to THE...
Save Place
French Quarter, New Orleans, LA, USA
You don't need to work hard to explore New Orleans' diverse architecture. Take a walk around the French Quarter and you'll see Creole cottages and pre-Civil War townhouses with wrought-iron balconies. Hop on a street car and take in the antebellum...
Save Place
3 Rue Brey, 75017 Paris, France
'Bisous' in French means 'kisses' and on their national day (especially in Paris) you may get a few, since everyone is celebrating. It's a real treat to be anywhere on July 14th in France, but Paris knows how to put on a show. After the sun goes...
Save Place
The place to be right now and every February is Québec; specifically at the 60th Winter Carnaval de Québec. And if you're a fan of winter fun and ice buildings, this bit of info is for you. Bonhomme, the larger-than-life Carnaval mascot lives in...
Save Place
Princes St, Edinburgh EH2 2HG, UK
It's the kind of party that packs the city streets, clogs public transportation and leaves an entire town with hungover revelers for days following. Yet when I told friends and family I was traveling to Edinburgh, Scotland for 'Hogmanay' over New...
Save Place
Each fall, crowds of partygoers at Munich’s Oktoberfest lift steins of golden beer skyward and bellow “Prosit!” The German holiday began more than 200 years ago at the marriage celebration of Bavarian Crown Prince Louis and Princess Therese. Many...
Save Place
2640, Anguilla
Anguilla Carnival is the island's biggest holiday, and is widely known and celebrated throughout the island. I was jamming in the streets to live soca and reggae bands. the streets are transformed into a spectrum of colour as the various troupes...
Save Place
Av. Vieira Souto, 706 - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22420-000, Brazil
While jogging off a huge dinner before hitting the beach in Ipanema one morning, my headphones became overwhelmed by drumming and whistles. When I lifted my sweat soaked head to check out the commotion ahead, I was amazed to see brightly colored...
Save Place
Maastricht, Netherlands
Every February many European countries are hosting carnivals where everybody participates, young and old. This year was our first time to one and we were lucky enough to see the one in Maastricht, Netherlands. What a delight that was, it made the...
Save Place
I think this is the most mysterious place I have ever been. It is just crazy that no one truly knows who built these or why. Having been to Peru, I could definitely see the Inca influence on the base under the Moai. But I have also been to...
Save Place
Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, USA
Sun, smiles, beer, craft vendors, carnival rides, top-notch Zydeco bands, swamp boogie, a parade, dancing, a queen, king and princesses, local celebs, food of all kinds including crawfish boil and Etouffee- all converge at Park Hardy to celebrate...
Save Place
Nice, France
I loved this delicate church nestled among tropical palm trees - the epitome of Nice! French, man-made beauty rubbing shoulders with tropical playground surroundings.
Popular Stories
- 1 How a Coronavirus Vaccine Will Affect Your Future Travel Plans
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News States Implement New COVID Restrictions Ahead of Thanksgiving
- 4 Cities We Love The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021
- 5 Tips + News Navigating the Latest Travel Restrictions Across the U.S.