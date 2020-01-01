Fun in Philly
Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
I am making my first trip to Philadelphia in April so I am collecting things that catch my attention as potential activities and meal in the city of brotherly love!
719 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
During the height of the Hostess "will they close or won't they" debates, Green Eggs Cafe stepped in to prove they could make a better Twinkie than Hostess. Then they deep-fried it. This cream-filled sponge cake delight has a crunchy outside, a...
15 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
Located in Philly’s historic Old City neighborhood, on Third Street between Market and Chestnut, FARMiCiA Restaurant is focused on local, seasonal ingredients, and sustainable agriculture. From breakfast to brunch to dinner, the menu is full of...
1218 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
The AIA Bookstore, one of the most unique shops in the city, holds a million surprises. It stocks a vast selection of art, architecture, and design books, but also offers an amazing array of fun and creative toys, gifts, and novelty items, as well...
1500 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19102, USA
That the Mad Men-esque Butcher & Singer has landed on Philadelphia Magazine's 50 Best Restaurants list for two consecutive years speaks volumes about serial restaurateur Stephen Starr's keen design sense and unparalleled stagecraft. Although the...
1009 S 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147, USA
No need to jet to France for French bistro fare—holding court a stone’s throw from the famed 9th street Italian market, French husband-and-wife duo Charlotte and Pierre Calmels (formerly of Le Bec Fin fame) regale locals at Bibou with a masterful,...
51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Visitors to Philadelphia should not miss out on an iconic local treat—the soft pretzel. Sure, you can find them pretty much everywhere in Philly, but the real deal is baked fresh daily. At the Reading Terminal Market, go to the place where...
1219 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19121, USA
Federal Donuts, which sells wacky-flavored handmade doughnuts, coffee, and Korean-style twice-fried chicken, is just one example of how chefs in the City of Brotherly Love are pursuing their culinary obsessions. The original Center City shop has...
39 E Oregon Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148, USA
No visit to Philadelphia is complete without savoring this classic American cultural and culinary icon. The neighborhood offering the best options for authentic steak sandwiches is South Philly, where some of the best cheesesteaks are served up at...
217 W George St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
A little off the beaten path in Philadelphia is one of the best coffee houses in the area! One Shot Coffee & Cafe offers fresh Stumptown brew coffee in a cozy interior.
124-126 Elfreth's Alley, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
Visitors seeking an immersive-history experience can get a chance to travel back in time and check out the homes, stories, and daily routines of early Philadelphians, from everyday citizens to the city’s better-known inhabitants from the...
51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
This historic market has been in operation since 1892, and is beloved by locals as a destination for lunch, grocery shopping, or buying regional gifts at the Pennsylvania General Store. More than 70 businesses sell fresh wares here, including ice...
2313 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125, USA
Pizza Brain, located on Frankford Avenue in Fishtown, bills itself as the world’s first pizza museum and restaurant. With pizza-related toys, artwork, and memorabilia on display around the eatery, fine dining becomes fun dining. An added...
116 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
Owned and operated by brothers Ryan and Eric Berley, The Franklin Fountain is an authentic re-creation of an American ice cream parlor and soda fountain, circa 1915. Ice cream made on-premises is scooped and served in cones, sundaes and floated...
264 S 19th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
Since 1993, Philadelphians Wendy Born and James Barrett have shown a deft hand in the kitchens of their multi-location Metropolitan Bakery. Artisanal breads – able to rival any venerated loaf from Europe– are their claim to fame but their cookies,...
255 S 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
For an interesting noodle shop in center city Philadelphia, head over to Cheu.
