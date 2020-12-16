Fun in France
I always knew that once I got to France that I would love it there. Paris is my favorite! Normandy, Mont St. Michel, Lourdes, the Pyrenees,the castles, the food, the wine..... I was not disappointed and have returned. I can't wait to go back again.
Champs-Élysées, Paris, France
“People can either be over-the-top romantic about Paris, or they think life is ridiculous here,” saysDavid Lebovitz.“I try to strike a middle ground.” Lebovitz, an American, worked for 13 years in the pastry department at Chez Panisse in Berkeley,...
Place Charles de Gaulle, 75008 Paris, France
Located at the western end of the Champs-Élysées, the Arc de Triomphe was inspired by Rome's Arch of Titus and commissioned by Napoleon in 1806. It was inaugurated in 1836 by King Louis-Philippe, who dedicated it to the armies of the revolution...
Port de la Bourdonnais, 75007 Paris, France
Paris! The name evokes thoughts of beautiful architecture, high fashion, gourmet restaurants, fabulous hotels, and romance. I do love Paris and I relish walking down the wide avenues, narrow streets, and over the bridges.This ancient city offers...
82 Boulevard de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
In 1899, the cabaret, Moulin Rouge (red mill) opened in Paris. Moulin Rouge is near Montmartre. The cabaret is located in the Pigalle district and you can see the famous red windmill on the cabaret roof. This was the birthplace of the can-can...
6 Parvis Notre-Dame - Pl. Jean-Paul II, 75004 Paris, France
A devastating fire on April 15, 2019, has closed the interior of the cathedral to visitors. Plans to rebuild and reopen the structure are being made, but at present, visitors are not allowed near the site.
Fora first-time visitor to Notre Dame,...
53 Quai des Grands Augustins, 75006 Paris, France
Entertain yourself for an hour or two while wandering the book stalls along the Seine in the magnificent city of Paris. I saw the long green boxes that line the walls along the Seine from the Louvre to Notre Dame Cathedral. The boxes were filled...
35 Rue du Chevalier de la Barre, 75018 Paris, France
At the summit of Montmartre, the highest point in the city, you'll find the Basilica de Sacré-Cœur. Contrasting with the Gothic churches like Notre-Dame, the Romano-Byzantine architecture is both beautiful inside and out. While outside, take in...
Sorbonne, 75005 Paris, France
Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris, France
This former royal palace is one of the largest museums in the world, and its art collection is considered one of the most comprehensive. It contains around 400,000 works, although—mercifully, perhaps—not all are on display at any one...
6 Boulevard de Cauvigny, 14710 Vierville-sur-Mer, France
Utah Beach is the westernmost of the five landing beaches on D-Day June 6, 1944. Utah is a flatter beach than Omaha Beach. The movie "The Longest Day" shows the landing on Utah Beach and how brutal it was. I walked the three mile long beach and...
14710 Colleville-sur-Mer, France
Standing on Omaha Beach, I tried to envision the landing on June 6, 1944 ( D-Day), and the battle of World War II that was fought on that very expanse of sand. I remembered the movie "The Longest Day" that told the story of the battles against the...
14710 Colleville-sur-Mer, France
The cemetery site is a memorial to those whom lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. The spot sits on a cliff overlooking Omaha Beach and the English Channel and it quite beautiful. You can't help to feel drawn in by the...
Pointe du Hoc, France
In Normandy in northern France, between Utah beach and Omaha beach, there is a cliff top known as Pointe du Hoc. The Germans built bunkers and gun pits at this spot to defend their military position from the Allies. Standing in one of the bunkers,...
14400 Bayeux, France
Normandy is an extremely picturesque area of France with its lush fields, gardens, and pretty little towns and villages. And then there are the half-timbered houses of northern France.The old wooden and stucco houses in Normandy are an example of...
50170 Mont Saint-Michel, France
It's safe to say there’s nothing in the world quite like this magical island, topped by a medieval monastery that rises out of the bay like a heavenly apparition. It’s said that, early in the 8th century, a bishop in nearby Avranches...
