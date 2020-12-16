Fun in Florida
Florida is a spot that I am usually traveling through on the way to somewhere else, although I did spend a week there for Christmas in 2011. When I do pass through, I like to make sure I am seeing or doing the best I can in the limited time I am usually there. This list will help!
While sitting at my table waiting for my lunch to arrive, in flew the resident egret. He landed on the railing of the outdoor patio. He is very friendly and waits to snag a cracker or two. This egret is very large and a real beauty. When I see...
Located in Davie which is thirty minutes down the road from Ft. Lauderdale, the Flamingo Gardens Botanical Collection & Everglades Wildlife Sanctuary is a total gem. It is a relatively unknown spot (which is not a bad thing). The park is not too...
On a Florida Panhandle road trip, we stopped in Seaside, where The Truman Show was filmed. There is a unique food scene there--a small coastal town's version of a food trucks bazaar. On Highway 30-A, steps away from Fort Walton Beach, a cluster of...
Finding a really good croissant outside of France can prove to be difficult, but the last place you would expect to find a really good French croissant is party-town Key West, Florida! These folks have the real deal and if you are searching an...
Key West’s most famous literary resident, Ernest Hemingway, lived in this two-story Spanish-colonial villa for nearly a decade and composed several of his best-known works here. His second wife, Pauline, insisted they add a pool to the spacious...
My pet for the day. His name is Bob. Not the most interactive pet but he's got more character and is more fun than a lot of people I know. That's Key West for you. End of the road, quirky, a bit hazy and most of all fun. Frankly I don't want to...
Looking for some down-home comfort food with an upscale twist? Head to Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, named one of Bon Appétit’s 50 Best New Restaurants and whose fried chicken was declared the best in the South by Southern Living...
To begin to understand the true wilderness that occupies most of the southern tip of Florida, there is nothing like a visit the 734-square-mile wetland preserve of Everglades National Park. More than a national treasure, the park is a UNESCO World...
Our national parks are such wonderful destinations for some fun adventure. So when I visited my friend in Miami earlier this year I got her to agree to go to the Everglades with me. We decided to do the 15 mile Shark Valley trail by bike. That...
Florida’s nature is alive and well at this wildlife refuge, located on the north side of Sanibel Island. Rich with mangroves and seagrass, the protected, subtropical habitat is home to more than 230 species of birds as well as alligators,...
While I went to the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden for their annual Chocolate Festival, I took time to walk around and found a little spot I'd previously overlooked. With a nearby bench, I took in a few moments to enjoy the sound of the water...
Fans of the surrealist artist Salvador Dalí need not travel to Spain's Costa Brava to explore an exceptional display of his work. St. Petersburg’s Dalí Museum houses the private collection of Reynolds and Eleanor Morse, the largest assembly of...
Key West is billed as "the Home of the Sunset," which means every time the sun sinks below the horizon, it’s time for a party. Since the 1960s, Mallory Square’s dock has been hosting this nightly celebration, which begins two hours...
Key Biscayne is a historically rich, tropical barrier island paradise. The Ritz-Calton is a favorite weekend spot for laid-back Floridians. It’s only 15 minutes south of South Beach but seems like a different world in attitude and ambience....
“I know it sounds like a bit of an exaggeration, but everything on the menu really is delicious. The food is never fussy, and the ingredients are so fresh. Chef Michael Schwartz does incredible things with fish. I always order the whole fish. For...
