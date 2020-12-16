Where are you going?
Fun from Friends

Collected by Greg Sullivan , AFAR Founder
These are Highlights created by friends of mine that I'd like to save, but haven't put in one of my place Wanderlists.
Neckar

Neckar, Germany
Tübingen is a town straight out of a Grimm's fairy tale. I loved it here because set against a backdrop of rich history student life makes this a busting modern town. I really enjoyed strolling along the Neckar river watching boats punt along and...
Champagner Bar

3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
This champagne bar looks like a mirage as you're coming down the last stretch of the narrow Sunnega run back into Zermatt. A classic après-ski spot, it’s where the local instructors gather at day’s end. The Cuban-born bartender...
The Walt Disney Family Museum

104 Montgomery St, San Francisco, CA 94129, USA
This museum does so much more than tell you about Walt Disney's life—it reminds you of the struggles that all creatives face throughout their careers. The experience is unexpected, interactive, and current for kids and adults alike. The view onto...
New Windsor, NY

New Windsor, NY 12553, USA
Acres upon acres of art. As if a giant just threw a bunch of sculptures into the landscape–like a handful of dice. One of my new favorite places on the East Coast. http://www.stormking.org
Robbie's

77522 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada, FL 33036, USA
If you make just one stop along the Overseas Highway on your way through the Florida Keys from Miami to Key West, make it Robbie’s. The attraction dates back nearly two decades, when the owners of the small marina and restaurant here started...
Mirror Lake Public Beach

North Woodstock, NH 03262, USA
This is top photo location in the center of New Hampshire. It is challenging to find these rocks reflecting in the still waters of Mirror Lake. Go in the morning before any wind arrives to get the full mirror experience.
