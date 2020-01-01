Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Full Belly, Happy Heart

Collected by Ashley Castle Pittman , AFAR Ambassador
List View
Map View
Food is never just about the meal itself; it's part of the essence of a place and one of the things that defines a culture. I recently took a trip around the world, visiting 6 countries on 4 continents in 30 days. An aspect of the trip that stood out to me most, with being in varying cultures in such a close proximity time-wise, was the culinary variety and how people express themselves through food. I love knowing about local, insider places to eat when I travel-the inspiration for this list!
Save Place

SPQR Cafe Restaurant and Bar

150 Ponsonby Road, Ponsonby, Auckland 1011, New Zealand
"Institution" doesn’t begin to describe this eatery, where patrons are followed by TV cameras, the staff giggle and scream with laughter, the passers-by pretend not to see who’s eating there and the wine just keeps on flowing. SPQR...
More Details >
Save Place

Fallen Angel

Coripata, Cusco, Peru
Cherubs hang from the ceiling and flying pigs decorate the bar. Aquarium bathtubs covered in glass are the tables and funky, modern art with Christian themes decorate the walls. Behind the bar a disco ball glitters the rows of liquor bottles and...
More Details >
Save Place

Krua Apsorn

503 Thanon Samsen, Dusit, Khet Dusit, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10300, Thailand
Krua Apsorn is an award-winning, royally patronized everyday Thai food restaurant. Expect a clientele made up of fussy families and big-haired, middle-aged ladies, and a cuisine revolving around full-flavoured, largely seafood-and vegetable-heavy...
More Details >
Save Place

Lupe Tortilla Mexican Restaurant

2414 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Not too long ago, I was in Texas for four days, and managed to eat beef fajitas from Lupe Tortillas seven times. And that is from a Texan-turned-New Yorker who is edging closer and closer to vegetarianism—they are just that good. I love Tex-Mex...
More Details >
Save Place

Brigite's

Leblon, Rio de Janeiro - State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
A new addition to the hopping Leblon neighborhood, Brigite’s is perfect for a low-key bite. Parquet floors and an open kitchen complement dishes that range from namorado whitefish with flaxseed farofa (a mix of flour and yuca) to steak tartare...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
  2. 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  3. 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World