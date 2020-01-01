Full Belly, Happy Heart

Food is never just about the meal itself; it's part of the essence of a place and one of the things that defines a culture. I recently took a trip around the world, visiting 6 countries on 4 continents in 30 days. An aspect of the trip that stood out to me most, with being in varying cultures in such a close proximity time-wise, was the culinary variety and how people express themselves through food. I love knowing about local, insider places to eat when I travel-the inspiration for this list!