FTL
Collected by Elizabeth Elias
$5 burger night Monday Feb 1 @ Tap 42
1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, FL 33314, USA
The rock star–themed Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is located in Hollywood, Florida between the international glitz of Miami and the kick-back town of Fort Lauderdale. Both city airports are also within 30 minutes of this stylish and...
1900 SE 15th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316, USA
Arrive by boat or auto at this fun, local seafood eatery tucked inside the famous Fort Lauderdale Marina to experience breathtaking views of the 17th Street Causeway drawbridge. Seafood dominates the menu, from shrimp ‘n’ grits with trugole cheese...
1140 Seabreeze Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316, USA
The hotels housing this popular Fort Lauderdale mermaid attraction have come and gone, but The Wreck Bar has remained. We guess that means sirens have staying power. Built to resemble a sunken Spanish galleon, this kitsch bar inside the B Ocean...
900 N Birch Rd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304, USA
Created by Chicago-born artist Frederic Clay Bartlett in 1920, Bonnet House—and its lush gardens—is today a museum dedicated to historic and environmental preservation, and creative expression. An oasis among high rises. Public tours take place...
241 S Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316, USA
This Fort Lauderdale landmark has been around since the 1930s and even made an appearance in Elvis Presley's 1960 movie, Where The Boys Are. It's gritty, noisy, fun, and the drinks are cheap: a true dive bar. Cash only.
6201 N Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309, USA
An old-fashioned, family-friendly diner that is as suitable for a late-night snack as it is for breakfast. Typical diner fare: The creamy chocolate shakes are delicious, as are the peanut butter pancakes. For something more substantial, the menu...
3599 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308, USA
Look for the thatched palm, A-frame roof along Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale and you’ll know you’ve found this little piece of the Pacific. Mai-Kai is a kitsch temple to all things Polynesian, and the restaurant opened in Fort...
541 NW 1st Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301, USA
Located in a former warehouse, Next Door is a caffeinated creative gathering spot in FAT Village. In fact, there's so much going on here any given time that it can be hard to wrap one's head around all the work and collaboration in action, such as...
