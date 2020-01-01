Frozen Drinks Season
Collected by Charissa Fay , AFAR Ambassador
As the temperature heats up, these drinks are just what the doctor ordered. Colorful, cold frozen cocktails signal that yes, summer is here!
One S Ocean Rd, Nassau, The Bahamas
Since its opening along a dazzling stretch of sand known as Cabbage Beach in 1962, The Ocean Club on Paradise Island has been the preferred stay of old-money patriarchs and traditionalists. Though much at the serenely posh resort has remained...
Obviously, this is a rather cruise-specific experience. But I include it shamelessly because, frankly, it is one of the reasons you cruise. The deck pool on the Seabourn Quest may not be a big one - it's more for cooling off than working out - but...
Calle de Las Palapas sm 11 mz 5 lt 5, 77580 Puerto Morelos, Q.R., Mexico
A night free of inhibitions, I went to this bar that was right in the water. The swings were the seats of choice at this bar.
Honolulu, HI, USA
There's a certain kind of peace that one feels when basking in the Waikiki sun. You go there, banana daiquiri on one hand, and a trusty old camera on the other. You capture the moment and say to yourself, "ahh...this is paradise."
Calle Legaspi esquina, Av. Gral. Topete S/N, Centro, 23300 Todos Santos, B.C.S., Mexico
Come to the Guayacura Hotel's rooftop bar (Todos Santos), take in the view, and order the Margarita Limón as well as the Margarita Mango. Share both with a friend. Not only are they the best in town, the mix of salt and sweet is over the top! A...
491 S 4th St #1101, Columbus, OH 43206, USA
I fell in love with Curio the moment I walked through its doors. The atmosphere reminded me of my grandma's house with a fresh and modern touch of cool. The drink menu reflects this new-meets-old-school approach to entertaining with inventive...
15323 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254, USA
They offer a fresh take on modern, simple Mexican cuisine. It seems one can't go wrong with an order of the naked guacamole or the chorizo and mushrooms con queso to start. The taco flight or the taco vampiro are delicious, but watch out for the...
Budapest, Széchenyi István tér 5-6, 1051 Hungary
It’s hard to say what’s most appealing about the ultraluxurious Four Seasons Gresham Palace, a stately Art Nouveau hotel on the banks of the Danube. Perhaps it’s the central location, on the Pest side of the iconic Chain Bridge,...
400 W 2nd St A, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Tacos in Austin are like pizza slices in New York. They’re everywhere. I dined at La Condesa restaurant in buzzing downtown Austin to learn more about quintessential TexMex cuisine. Condesa is known for its hip Latin style and two-story bar...
