From One California To The Other
Collected by Carla Pugliese
California, USA
The desert is a fantastic place, peaceful and quiet. And if you like these qualities about the desert, just think what it's like at night. You feel like you have the world to yourself. And if you focus, you can actually notice the movement of the...
The tram ascends 5,000 feet in about 10 minutes. At the top, you get a glorious view of the Coachella Valley.
Lone Pine, CA, USA
Until the moment we were behind the wheel, I was under the impression I'd be relaxing pool-side, piña colada in-hand, for 5 days in Vegas. Well apparently I misinterpreted the plan, because we were to spend half the trip camping in the desert—...
United States
This beautiful place in Death Valley is on the way to the Mesquite Sand Dunes and it's called the Devil's corn field. Walking on it feels very strange as the sand is solidified at the surface. When you step on it makes in crack and it sounds and...
Beal Rd, Calipatria, CA 92233, USA
The technicolor mound in the middle of the barren Imperial Valley desert is a quirky manifestation of Leonard Knight’s mission to spread the message of Love after discovering Jesus at age 35 in 1967. Salvation Mountain is a three-story mural...
Carretera Transpeninsular San José del Cabo Km. 30, Las Ánimas Bajas, 23407 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
A 10-acre organic farm provides the bounty for the meals at Flora's Field Kitchen, a farm-to-table restaurant at the foothills of the Sierra de la Laguna Mountains in San Jose del Cabo. The farm also provides fruits and vegetables for the...
Calle Juarez/ Topete e Hidalgo Centro, Todos Santos - La Paz, Universidad Autónoma de Baja California Sur, 23300 La Paz, B.C.S., Mexico
We had the most amazing breakfast in their beautiful and quaint back garden. I'm voting this the best Bloody Mary I've ever had. The cinnamon coffee was smooth and easy, and everyone's breakfast hit the spot. Spend a breakfast here and even a...
La Paz, B.C.S., Mexico
The one-hour drive from Cabo San Lucas to Todos Santos is dotted with tempting detours. Chief among them is Playa Cerritos, one of the few Pacific-side beaches safe for swimming. Of course, it’s not the swimming conditions that attract...
Calle Álvaro Obregón 23300, Centro, Todos Santos, B.C.S., Mexico
This abacus-inspired device tracks how many beers you take from the honor bar located next to the rooftop jacuzzi at Casa Tota (www.hotelcasatota.com). Located in the heart of Todos Santos, this new hotel is outrageously affordable (rooms start at...
Cerritos Beach, Baja California Sur, Mexico
The most rugged, sketchy roads always seem to lead to the best surf breaks. This photo captures the early morning drive over the hill to Cerritos beach in Baja Mexico. Down below I discovered perfect, glassy rights and only a few early risers in...
