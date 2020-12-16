French Study Abroad
Collected by Kelsey Spelich
This list is for when I go to study abroad for the summer.
Save Place
Rochemenier, 49700 Louresse-Rochemenier, France
Located in the Loire Valley, Rochemenier is a village with a lot of caves. Nothing unique about that except that there are a lot of people still living in them! There are restaurants and shops, a great museum, many homes and at least one church...
Save Place
2 Rue du Château, 37500 Chinon, France
The medieval fortress and royal castle are big draws in this quaint town along the Vienne river but the real charm comes from being perched above and taking in the sweeping views of medieval Chinon. This shot was taken over Easter weekend - a time...
Save Place
43 Rue des Petites Écuries, 75010 Paris, France
Now you can sample the cuisine of celebrated local chefs by visiting their walk-in wine bars. Braden Perkins eases his elegant culinary style at Verjus’s downstairs bar (47 Rue de Montpensier), where groups share small plates of succulent pork...
Save Place
You'd think that having a Meilleur Ouvrier de France (a prestigious crafstman title) at the helm of a restaurant would imply steep prices, but at Semilla, you're in for both a great meal and a great deal. The international influence is strong...
Save Place
34 Rue Yves Toudic, 75010 Paris, France
Situated a block from the Canal St-Martin in the 10th arrondissement, Du Pain et des Idées is your favorite corner bakery—only better. The owner, Christophe Vasseur, was named best boulanger in Paris in 2008, and for good reason. From hearth...
Save Place
72 Rue Bonaparte, 75006 Paris, France
The great macaron debate may forever wage on, but from the first time I tucked into a small box of Pierre Hermé's diminutive cookies, perfectly crisp on the outside and melt-in-your-mouth soft on the inside, I knew I'd remain loyal to his...
Save Place
37 Rue de la Bûcherie, 75005 Paris, France
Located at 37 Rue de la Bûcherie, a stone’s throw from the Seine and draped in theshadow of Notre Dame, is what should be proclaimed one of France’s national treasures: the Shakespeare and Company bookstore. This is actually the second site of the...
Save Place
Jardin Tuileries, 75001 Paris, France
Flanked by three Rodin statues, the glass and stone Musee de l'Orangerie is home to paintings by the greatest modernists - Picasso, Monet, Cezanne... There are only two floors in this white-walled museum. The second floor consists of two oval...
Save Place
1910 Port des Champs-Élysées, 75008 Paris, France
Underneath the gilded glow of the Alexandre III bridge, all is calm. That is, until you pass the threshold of Showcase, a vast concert and nightclub venue nestled into a converted boat hangar that has drawn the likes of Will.i.am and Calvin Harris...
Save Place
Another hot spot in Pigalle located in yet another former brothel. Dirty Dick, despite the name, isn't a place of perdition but the city's second tiki bar, where Polynesian folklore and the American fifties come to life in the details: lounge...
Save Place
226 Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris, France
Yes, Angelina on the Rue de Rivoli (around the Tuileries Garden and the Louvre) is a tourist spot, but it is still one of the best places in Paris for hot chocolate. Their menu of pastries and other small dishes is good, but don't miss out on the...
Save Place
14 Rue Muller, 75018 Paris, France
The latest addition to the night scene in the 18th is more than a traditional club, it can be considered a cultural hub; a forum for exchange between like-minded artists and designers. Only those with a "curious spirit" will be granted access....
Save Place
39 Rue du Roi de Sicile, 75004 Paris, France
Most visitors venture to the Marais for two things: falafel and shopping. I go for the gelato. Unlike the majority of Italian ice cream shops who brandish their mountainous flavors in the windows to entice passersby, Pozzetto (Italian owned and...
Save Place
5 Rue du Jour, 75001 Paris, France
Around les Halles in Paris is one of the best Irish pubs in the city - Quigley's Point. They of course sell lots of Guinness and what looked like pretty delicious burgers. (I waited too long to try one and the kitchen closed.) I was there on the...
Save Place
21000, Split, Croatia
One of the top tourist destinations in Croatia, Split has a lot to offer from ancient Roman palaces to ferries from which you can start your island explorations in earnest. One of the focal points of tourist activities in Split is the massive...
Save Place
Ile des Impressionnistes, 78400 Chatou, France
Maison Fournaise: Dine along the Seine, where Renoir painted his Luncheon of the Boating Party. 3 Rue du Bac, Chatou, 33/(0) 1-30-71-41-91. This appeared in the June/July 2014 issue. Read more about Paris's Riverside Dance Clubs
Save Place
162 Bis Quai de Polangis, 94340 Joinville-le-Pont, France
Chez Gégène: On the Marne, a full band fires up the crowd at this grande dame of guinguettes. 162 Bis Quai de Polangis, Joinville-le-Pont, 33/(0) 1-48-83-29-43. This appeared in the June/July 2014 issue. Read more about Paris's Riverside Dance...
Save Place
19 Avenue de Choisy, 94190 Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, France
Guinguette Auvergnate: A jolly, accordion-playing owner serves dishes from his native Auvergne region. 19 Avenue de Choisy, Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, 33/(0) 1-43-89-04-64. This appeared in the June/July 2014 issue. Read more about Paris's...
Save Place
129 Rue d'Aboukir, 75002 Paris, France
Faust: At the foot of the Esplanade des Invalides in Paris, you’ll find a heated riverside terrace, a restaurant and bar, and a performance space. Near the Alexandre-III bridge. This appeared in the June/July 2014 issue. Read more about Paris's...
Save Place
2 Rue Maurice Berteaux, 93330 Neuilly-sur-Marne, France
Chez Fifi: Owner Philippe “Fifi” Pannier makes this slightly scruffy spot thoroughly entertaining. 2 Rue Marx Dormoy, Neuilly-sur-Marne, 33/(0) 1-43-08-20-31. This appeared in the June/July 2014 issue. Read more about Paris's Riverside Dance...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25