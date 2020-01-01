French Fries from around the World
Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
French fried potatoes (sweet ones too!) from around the world, whether dunked in ketchup or mayo and into the garlicky white wine that accompanies mussels, it is really hard to go wrong with these golden delights!
Save Place
23 Rue Jean Larrivé, 69003 Lyon, France
Best frites (aka French fries) EVER. They were hand-cut by the 87-year old owner, Madame Giraud. I wrote about her in my AFAR article about Lyon's bouchons. These frites were pure heaven paired with Madame's steak with brown butter. (Yes, I did...
Save Place
Place Jourdan 1, 1040 Etterbeek, Belgium
Despite the moniker, fries are 100% Belgian. At least that's what locals and expats alike believe. Having lived in Brussels for six years, I ate my fair share of frites. Mayonnaise is the sauce of choice for most, but me? Oh la la. I prefer the...
Save Place
135 6 Rang, Notre-Dame-des-Bois, QC J0B 2E0, Canada
You haven't truly experienced Québec if you haven't had 'poutine.' It's the provincial road-side fast-food par excellence: french fries ("des frites") topped with fresh cheese-curds ("fromage en grains," or "squeakers" as they're known in some...
Save Place
Casteau, 7061 Soignies, Belgium
Nothing says Belgium more than "frites" or "french fries" as they're called in the USA. They should be renamed "belgian fries" because that's where they're from!
Save Place
Mons, 7000 Mons, Belgium
A friterie is to a Belgian is what McDonalds is to an American! Scattered around the country you often come across these friteries which sell as they main item "frites". They're also called "pommes frites" since they are made of potatoes. Just...
Save Place
Meir, 2000 Antwerpen, Belgium
Antwerp, like the rest of Belgium, is full of friteries or frituurs. One of the best in this Flemish city is Frituur No. 1, located at #1 Hoogstraat, which is just a short walk from the main square.
Save Place
Knaackstraße 98, 10435 Berlin, Germany
A vast majority of Berliners will gladly stop for a good old currywurst on their way back home from a festive evening at the pub. The history of this mouthwatering dish goes back to the 1950s when a German woman was given ketchup, curry powder,...
Save Place
1112 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6J 1H9, Canada
Poutini’s House of Poutine is arguably the city’s most popular poutinerie. The Classic variety features thick-cut French fries, savory cheese curds, and thick gravy lovingly served piping hot. Poutini’s is so revered that it has recently become a...
Save Place
Bruges, Belgium
Across the street from the Sint-Salvatorskathedraal (St. Salvator Cathedral) you'll find this little shop that serves traditional belgian fries, brochettes, croquettes, fish sandwiches, and grilled meats on a stick. Grab your food and a Belgian...
Save Place
7575 E Princess Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85255, USA
Acclaimed celebrity chef Michael Mina is showcasing contemporary American steakhouse cuisine at his Bourbon Steak restaurant inside the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess. The dry-aged beef, U.S. fish, and poultry are prepared in butter, poached and...
Save Place
Cassis Monna & Filles is a great place to start exploring the Orleans Island, because it represents exactly what the people are all about: quality, fresh, local products and an immense pride. This blackcurrant wineyard truly is a pleasure for the...
Save Place
1180 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309, USA
A true gastropub should excel in both the beers and food it serves and Tap succeeds in all of the above. With 35 beers and 2 wines on tap, there’s a reason for the name. The food is just as good, bringing in diverse flavors that pair well with the...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever