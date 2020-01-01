Frankfurt, Germany
Collected by Clare Posnack
Römerberg 23, 60311 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
One of Frankfurt’s most important landmarks, the medieval Römer building is a significant part of the Römerplatz (Römer Square) in the Altstadt (Old Town). Located opposite Old St. Nicholas Church, it’s served as...
Domplatz 1, 60311 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Officially named the Emperor’s Cathedral of St. Bartholomew, Frankfurt’s main church is recognizable for its striking 328-foot-tall tower. Dating back to the 13th century, the cathedral is also famous for the fact that its Wahlkapelle...
Zeil 106, 60313 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
This futuristic shopping center twists and turns you on metal paths, guiding you fluidly through the best shopping in Frankfurt. With eight floors of beautifully light-flooded architecture and one of the longest escalators in Europe, this massive...
