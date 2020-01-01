FRANCE and SWISS
Collected by Carina Lofgren
Annecy, France
While it would probably take well over a lifetime to visit all of France's picturesque and welcoming villages, there is, in my opinion, a simple solution to this "problem", if there ever was one. It's called Annecy. And it's wonderful. Sights in...
70 Place Richelme, 13100 Aix-en-Provence, France
In Aix-en-Provence, you can find a market for almost anything — books, seasonal vegetables, flowers, pastries, vintage knickknacks. These markets take place year-round, with locals and travelers pouring into the city's main squares and streets to...
Nice, France
I loved this delicate church nestled among tropical palm trees - the epitome of Nice! French, man-made beauty rubbing shoulders with tropical playground surroundings.
Prom. des Anglais, Nice, France
With the opening of the Café du Cycliste on Nice’s Quai des Docks, biking has become the thing to do along the iconic Promenade des Anglais. Rent bikes at the Roller Station, then join crowds pedaling along the...
Monte Carlo, Monaco-Ville, Monaco
Each morning on board the Azamara Journey, a boutique, luxury cruising experience, I would awake to a knock on the door: my room service. But instead of breakfast in bed, I would have my breakfast on my gorgeous balcony, overlooking the view of...
10 Rue de la Paix, 06360 Èze, France
A maze of narrow medieval streets wind up and down this village perched along the Grande Corniche. The ruins of a château are now an exotic garden, and the 18th-century neoclassical Notre Dame of the Assumption church is a national monument....
