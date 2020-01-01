France
Collected by Cornelia Lischewski
5 Route de Pégomas, 06130 Grasse, France
Grasse is a picture-perfect village nestled in the French Alps. It has been the perfume capital of the world since the eighteenth century. We visited Grasse while driving along the French Riviera. The village is only 20 kms away from Cannes and 40...
Place Saint-Paul, 13210 Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, France
Vincent van Gogh was a self-admitted patient at the Saint-Paul asylum in Saint-Rémy from May 1889 until May 1890. During much of his time there he was confined to the grounds of the asylum, and his works are great studies of the landscape and...
84250 Le Thor, France
Summer, mid-afternoon in the South of France--there's no better place to be than in the shade, cicadas singing overhead, taking a nap in a hammock hung from a medieval village-wall by a lazy, quiet river... My wife and I were visiting friends in...
13810 Eygalières, France
Eygalieres is an endlessly charming, Provencal town, tucked just outside of the Les Alpilles range. In all of those years living, working and biking through Provence, I found no more perfect place for an espresso stop en route to and from some of...
12 Rue de Sainte-Cécile, 84580 Oppède, France
Oppede-le-Vieux is a hidden treasure in Provence that so many visitors miss and I'd encourage you to put it (and a stop at this enchanting little cafe) on your must-see list. Due to the design of this hilltop town, you'll have to park in a...
10 Rue de la Paix, 06360 Èze, France
A maze of narrow medieval streets wind up and down this village perched along the Grande Corniche. The ruins of a château are now an exotic garden, and the 18th-century neoclassical Notre Dame of the Assumption church is a national monument....
When my husband and I went to Provence last summer I, uncharacteristically, did not do much planning. When we were checking into our hotel in Aix I saw a picture of the most brilliant blue water in a brochure and I asked the woman at check-in what...
St Paul de Vence, France
This is such a quaint little village, I loved exploring it yesterday. Saint Paul de Vence up on the hill.
10 Rue Molière, 83000 Toulon, France
Located across from the Opera House, Au Sourd specializes in excellent seafood in a simple casual setting. Its friendly staff is more than willing to explain its dishes, and its location in the heart of Toulon makes it a convenient place to refuel...
7 Boulevard de Tessé, 83000 Toulon, France
A reliable and down-to-earth restaurant, Le Terminus is located across from the train station and is a good place to get a simple lunch before embarking on a day of sightseeing. This long-standing eatery serves traditional local food every day at...
