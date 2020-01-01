France
Collected by Rathna
Kasane, Botswana
There is a sliver of Africa where four countries almost converge: Zambia, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Botswana. The Chobe River is one of the many separation points between Botswana and Namibia and it’s also where I experienced one of my favorite...
Coron, Philippines
The mountainous Coron Island, just northeast of Palawan, is part of the officially designated ancestral domain of the indigenous Tagbanua people (possibly descendants of the original inhabitants of the Philippines). They steward the land and sea,...
Wadi Musa, Jordan
Petra flourished more than 2,000 years ago, trading with Rome as an equal before being abandoned after a series of earthquakes in the 4th and 6th centuries C.E. It wasn’t until the 19th century, when European explorers...
Adelaide Parkland Terminal, Richmond Rd, Keswick SA 5035, Australia
The two-night journey traverses 1,851 miles from Adelaide in South Australia to Darwin in the Northern Territory. As the train traces the route taken by 19th-century Afghan camel drivers, Platinum Service travelers have the opportunity to...
Av. Ezequiel Bustillo Km. 25, R8401 San Carlos de Bariloche, Río Negro, Argentina
Called Argentine Switzerland for its wooden chalets and alpine setting, this area is home to some of South America’s best spas. The Latin America travel specialists at Blue Parallel arrange yoga classes with views of lakes and the Andes. Guests...
Have you been here? Tell us about it below!
Utah 84718, USA
It's really fun to visit a place that has such rich travel-related history. National Geographic magazine, who photographed the area using Kodachrome film for a 1949 photo-spread, hence its name. This is Grosvenor Arch, named after the former...
Lake Maninjau, Tanjung Raya, Agam Regency, West Sumatra, Indonesia
This is what I think of when travel comes to mind. I think untrammeled territory, wide open country, bits and pieces of the world I've never seen before, people doing things I didn't know they still do or ever did, and a big, booming landscape....
Antarctica
A popular activity at snowy resorts around the world, snowshoeing also offers you the opportunity to strap in and cover some ground in Antarctica. Several adventure tour companies include an afternoon or full-day outing on snowshoes, giving guests...
South Africa
A three-day safari in Kruger National Park is a must for anyone visiting South Africa. Entering the gates is like Jurassic Park and you feel transported back in time to the creation of Earth where the wild animals, especially the elephants, are...
Via Mauro Comite, 9, 84011 Amalfi SA, Italy
Built into rocky cliffs that tumble down tothe sea, Hotel Santa Caterina is the embodiment of Amalfi Coast dreams. Bougainvillea blooms adorn corners of the 19th-century mansion, while lush terraced gardens teem with citrus trees and vine-covered...
Plaça Atlàntic, 2, 17210 Palafrugell, Girona, Spain
I realize that this is a highlight that may not even need words, since the image is so very convincing. If you find yourself exploring the Costa Brava ('Rugged Coast') of Spain, be sure not to miss the beach town of Calella and have lunch at the...
The enormous modern kitchen and outdoor dining area make for an ideal home for gourmands. Agios Gordios, Perama, and Benitses beaches are a short drive away, should you tire of the infinity pool. $5,200 per week for up to six people. This appeared...
6, Ul. Don. Pavla Poše 1, 20260, Korčula, Croatia
A former 18th-century bishop’s palace in Korčula Old Town, this Relais & Châteaux property has been meticulously restored into an all-suite luxury hotel. Each of the five rooms is decorated along a different theme inspired by the...
Mikonos 846 00, Greece
From the outside, San Giorgio looks like one of Greece’s ubiquitous whitewashed homes. Inside, traditional Greek textiles and locally made furniture adorn the 33 unfussy rooms. Most feature rough-hewn wooden dressers, large circular jute...
89038 Palizzi, Province of Reggio Calabria, Italy
Sardinia’s third-oldest lighthouse, which dates to 1866, is now a six-suite hotel, Faro Capo Spartivento. Accessible only via the hotel’s jeep, Faro Capo inspires visitors with Murano glass chandeliers, an offbeat library, and a Mediterranean...
Rua de Baixo – Casa da Pedralva, 8650-401 Vila do Bpo., Portugal
Aldeia da Pedralva is more than just a hotel. It's an actual village hidden away among the wildflowers and beaches of Portugal's Vicentina Coast. The owner Antonio Ferreira was looking for a career change and when he stumbled upon Pedralva village...
29680 Estepona, Málaga, Spain
Guests at this villa have access to a garden that grows oranges, peaches, lemons, and limes. There’s also a barbecue on the patio by the pool. $1,587 per week for up to six people This appeared in the June/July 2014 issue.
Kalkan Mahallesi, İskele Sk., 07960 Kaş/Antalya, Turkey
Stylish, secluded Likya Gardens is a hideaway amid the cliffs of Kalkan, a humble old fishing town on Turkey’s Turquoise Coast. Each of the seven suites has its own pool and a patio set on stilts, offering views of a crystal-blue bay and brightly...
Harbak, Norway
The island of Stokkøya, just off Norway’s west coast, is for people whose idea of a “wild” beach retreat means untouched dunes, not all-night DJ dance parties. Stokkøya Sjøsenter began as a campsite but now offers accommodations for every budget....
Benedettu, 20137 Lecci, France
A private beach edged with pine trees and dotted with woven grass parasols lures guests to La Plage Casadelmar. Opened in 2012, the 15-room hotel offers a quiet respite from buzzy Porto-Vecchio. The hotel’s outdoor terrace bar is the gathering...
