France 2016
Collected by Barry wolfish
The idea behind Old Bordeaux's Miles is that a meal resembles a journey: By the end of it, you'll feel transported somewhere other than where you started. That’s exactly what you can expect from this cool and collaborative venture from four young...
Helmed by one of the hottest chefs in Bordeaux, this intimate French eatery and corner wine shop was built with local stone, iron and oak beams and has a courtyard garden for plein air dining. Ingredients are sourced daily from the market and...
Le Carreau is a more modern and casual take on the classic brasserie, with a convivial bar where you can clink and raise glasses. The menu—scrawled on blackboards—is a checklist of the hearty dishes you’d expect in the regional cuisine of the...
This indoor market of 35 antique dealers is brimming with one-of-a-kind finds that range from furniture and objets d’art to jewelry and silverware. Stroll through the galleries, and cross your fingers that you’ll stumble across a bit of French...
It’s not always easy to find bargains in France but these factory outlet stores offer 30 to 50 percent discounts on housewares, shoes and apparel. While you can find some of the French brands you may not be able to find at home—Anne de Solène...
Place Pey Berland, 33000 Bordeaux, France
One of Bordeaux’s more ancient edifices, this UNESCO World Heritage site features a Romanesque wall from as far back as 1096. It’s also where 13-year-old Eleanor of Aquitaine married her first husband, King Louis VII, in 1137, and...
Espl. Linné, 33100 Bordeaux, France
Once a training ground for apothecaries and physicians studying herbal medicine, the Botanical Garden is a welcome respite from a long day of sightseeing (or perhaps too much winetasting). Modern and striking, the park has more than 3,000 exotic...
16 Rue de Tivoli, 33000 Bordeaux, France
Wine entrepreneur and art aficionado Bernard Magrez is the mastermind behind this institution that supports contemporary artists with a residence program and exhibition spaces—in an 18th-century mansion, no less. Explore the light-flooded...
Place du Colonel Raynal, 33000 Bordeaux, France
Occupying two wings of an 1881 edifice, the Musée de Beaux-Arts de Bordeaux houses one of the most significant collections of European paintings and sculptures outside of Paris, with a strong representation of Dutch and Flemish masters and local...
59 Quai de Paludate, 33800 Bordeaux, France
The crescent-shaped area on the right bank of the Garonne River is a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site. Of particular note are the splendid neoclassical buildings constructed during the Age of Enlightenment thanks to the wealth of the wine...
69 Cours Pasteur, 33000 Bordeaux, France
Since 2001, residents of Bordeaux have been able to rent free bikes through Vélo Ville de Bordeaux (VVB), the city's long-term bike loan program. Some four thousand bikes have been loaned to locals since the program launched and the requests...
