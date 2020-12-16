France
The year I lived in Paris was the year the SMART cars were introduced--ultra compact, designed so that DEUX could park in the space for UN... A couple of years later, at the end of a visit back to France, our friends thought it would be fun for us...
75001 Paris, France
Stand on the the quais beneath the Pont Neuf bridge—the city's oldest crossing of the Seine—and look up. Staring down at you are mascarons, stone faces that resemble gargoyles, but without bodies. No two of these grotesque visages are the same....
79 Rue de Varenne, 75007 Paris, France
We enjoyed a glass of red wine and dessert at the café on the grounds of Le Musée Rodin. The trees, thinned from winter, gave the gardens a gothic air, as if to suggest the possibility of specters and spooks emerging from its graveled paths. That...
79 Rue de la Tour, 75116 Paris, France
Paris is a city of lovers...of dog-lovers. Yes, there are the couples embracing on the Seine--impossibly romantic and timeless...but anyone who's been to the City of Light also knows that Parisians, even within the constraints of their urban...
Rue de l'Hôpital Saint-Louis, 75010 Paris, France
Early spring, Paris can be a moody place. Flowers just beginning to poke up through damp soil under low grey skies, a rainstorm solidifies into sleet...then the clouds lift right at sunset, and the swollen Seine takes on the green of a newly...
Belleville, 75020 Paris, France
In the Belleville neighborhood of Paris, this wall that would otherwise be nondescript brick is covered in unlikely art, with the caveat: "beware of words." A bit of artistic 3-D in the 20th arrondissement, by the artist Benjamin Vautier. (To see...
La Défense, France
On the western edge of Paris, at the end of the grand 'axe historique' that runs from the Louvre down the Champs Élysées and on past the Arc de Triomphe, rises the futuristic skyscraper business district known as "La Défense." Its centerpiece is...
77300 Fontainebleau, France
A quick 40-minute train ride from the Gare de Lyon in central Paris takes you to one of the best day trips out of the city: a forest preserve surrounding a palace that dates back nine centuries. The Forêt de Fontainebleau offers a hundred square...
Place de la Cathédrale, 76000 Rouen, France
Beneath the Gothic stone lacework of the south façade of Rouen's cathedral, a fruit-market sets up for business on a rainy autumn day. (for the 'markets' theme, 22-28 March)
84250 Le Thor, France
Summer, mid-afternoon in the South of France--there's no better place to be than in the shade, cicadas singing overhead, taking a nap in a hammock hung from a medieval village-wall by a lazy, quiet river... My wife and I were visiting friends in...
102 Rue de Provence, 75009 Paris, France
Avenue de la Grande Armée, Paris, France
Paris: the view looking west from the top of the Arc de Triomphe. Of course, the Eiffel Tower has THE view over the City of Lights, but in the mid-19th century, this monument (commissioned in 1806 by Napoléon I, finished in the 1830's), was one of...
09000 Foix, France
Looking south on a bright winter day in the mountains along the France/Spain border...I felt much more confident hiking up a snowy slope on this sunny afternoon than I'd felt the day before, slipping and sliding as I tried skiing for the first...
Pont des Arts, 75006 Paris, France
Strolling over the Pont des Arts, in spite of the tourists, and the cliché, bereted accordian player busquing for a Euro... even with the lovers buying locks to place on the fencing, and the nasal wail of the Bateaux Mouches loudspeakers floating...
48 Rue de Courcelles, 75008 Paris, France
In the 8th arrondissement of Paris, just down the street from the Parc Monceau, is this unexpected piece of...China? On a corner of the Place du Pérou, this 'pagoda' has been a landmark in this part of the French capital for decades. Ching Tsai...
88 Rue Saint-Denis, 92700 Colombes, France
Just before I left the States to go live in Paris for a year, I met a young woman who played the cello. I had no idea at the time that I would return from France to marry her. We ended up writing each other...frequently. I would walk along the...
41250 Chambord, France
...early summer light filtering through a window in the 16th-century Chateau de Chambord. This Renaissance palace began as a hunting lodge for François I. Leonardo da Vinci may have played a role in designing part of it. Today, it's the largest...
17 Rue Sainte-Croix de la Bretonnerie, 75004 Paris, France
Serendipitous light on a September afternoon--a rainbow arcing over the Eiffel Tower and ending at the gold dome of L'Église des Invalides in central Paris. (Under that dome, emperor worship continues--Napoléon I lies buried in a crypt in the...
24 Place de la Madeleine, 75008 Paris, France
Here at the très chic Boulangerie Fauchon, on the Place de la Madeleine in the heart of Paris, the loaves can look almost too good to eat. In French, the idiomatic equivalent for 'window-shopping' is "leche-vitrine," which literally means...
13210 Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, France
A sundial in the medieval center of St.-Rémy-de-Provence...Its inscription distills the allure of the South of France: "It is always time to do nothing." Relax. Find a hammock, sip a pastis, inhale the lavender-scented air...
Without a doubt Versailles is the most luxurious palace in Europe, built to astound visitors and impress the king's subjects into awed submission with crystal chandeliers, gilt, and fine art. This opulent monument is also attractive...
27370 Saint-Germain-de-Pasquier, France
In Normandy, driving back to Paris from a day at the coast, we passed through St.-Germain-de-Pasquier. This village of about 150 inhabitants has the distinction of having the smallest 'mairie' (town hall) in France--definitely 'petite,' at only...
84250 Le Thor, France
Ahh, to lie in a hammock on a summer afternoon in the South of France... My wife and I had gone to visit friends who lived in LeThor, a town of a few thousand on the banks of the Sorgue River in Provence. (Between the very visited cities of...
46000 Cahors, France
In the limestone gorge country of SW France, this bridge is a medieval monument to a legendary pact: a man wagered his soul to the Devil, and the Devil lost. While living in Paris, a friend of mine asked if I would like to visit his childhood home...
6 Parvis Notre-Dame - Pl. Jean-Paul II, 75004 Paris, France
A devastating fire on April 15, 2019, has closed the interior of the cathedral to visitors. Plans to rebuild and reopen the structure are being made, but at present, visitors are not allowed near the site.
Fora first-time visitor to Notre Dame,...
Velleron, France
Early summer in Provence--cicadas in the trees and lines of lavender stretching to the horizon under a Van Gogh sky...Clichéd it might be, but the setting is heady...
4th arrondissement, 75004 Paris, France
Wandering among the Renaissance buildings in the Marais district in Paris, this courtyard in the 15th-c. Hôtel de Sens gave me one of my favorite visual memories of the city--this corner balcony. You just have to love the irreverance of the...
Miramas le Vieux, 13140 Miramas, France
My first day in the South of France, I spent the June afternoon on a borrowed bike, coursing through olive trees around hilltop villages... Although Provence is just a few hours' train-ride south of Paris, when you step off the TGV, you encounter...
Place des Abbesses, 75018 Paris, France
When staying in Paris a few weeks ago, my wife and I happened upon this public piano in the leafy Place Des Abbesses in Montmartre. With our hotel just a few yards away, we ended up enjoying a variety of serendipitous recitals--Chopin, jazz,...
32bis Rue Sainte-Anne, 75001 Paris, France
For years now, the neighborhood between the Palais-Royal and the Opéra Garnier has been a hangout for Japanese and Korean ex-pats and visitors in Paris, with the Rue Sainte Anne as its culinary epicenter. Lined with Japanese restaurants and Korean...
86 Rue Lepic, 75018 Paris, France
Even with its formidable summer crowds, Montmartre's charms are undeniable--the village-atmosphere, the hilltop-views over Paris...But when it comes to dinnertime, finding a 'Parisian' restaurant can be a challenge here. No one wants to have a...
Les Bardoulets, 33220 Port-Sainte-Foy-et-Ponchapt, France
Here's a spot to take a break from vineyard-hopping and chateau-exploring: the "plage des Bardoulets" across the Dordogne from the 13th-century "bastide" (fortified 'new'-town) of Sainte-Foy-la-Grande. After coursing through limestone gorges, the...
18 Place des Abbesses, 75018 Paris, France
No matter how often the Parisian cityscape is praised and photographed, it's never a let-down to behold it in person...especially if you get to claim it as "yours" from your very own room-with-a-view. With narrow streets and dense population, it's...
Thelocationfor the most charmingscenes in the movieAmélie, this once-forgotten neighborhood is now a destination for the young and fun-loving. As soon as the weather turns warm, picnickers line the paths along this 19th-century waterway, watching...
3 Rue Raymond Roger Trencavel, 11000 Carcassonne, France
With its medieval walls, the Cité de Carcassonne is among the most picturesque, and most crowded, sights in all of Europe. But when the sun sets and the tour buses leave, the stone-paved streets actually grow quiet; mid-week—even during the summer...
