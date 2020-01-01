France
Collected by Liz Pulver
Cannes, France
Undoubtedly one of the most popular vacation spots in France, Nice attracts people from all over the world, and although the beaches tend to get especially crowded during the summer, the scenery is absolutely gorgeous anytime of the year. What I...
6 Rue du Marché Forville, 06400 Cannes, France
This market is open daily from around 8am to 12:30pm. Delicious fresh fruit, vegetables, cheese, meat, seafood, olive oil, flowers and much more. Traditional French open air market and definitely the place to do your food shopping while in Cannes!...
37 Prom. des Anglais, 06000 Nice, France
Declared a national historic building in 2003, Hotel Le Negresco is also the last remaining privately-owned luxury palace hotel in France and has reigned over Nice’s Bay of Angels through two world wars and 16 French presidents. Millionaires,...
Nice, France
I loved this delicate church nestled among tropical palm trees - the epitome of Nice! French, man-made beauty rubbing shoulders with tropical playground surroundings.
22 Avenue Gravier, 06100 Nice, France
If you're used to non-luxurious hostels, Villa Saint Exupery's rooms at the Garden Hostel (there's also a Beach) don't need to be described. Both their dorms and their private rooms are like a standard setup from uni or college (depending on your...
Quai des États-Unis, 06300 Nice, France
Believe it or not, this was a day in Nice in early January—the middle of winter! Not sure if we were just lucky that day, but it was dazzling and picture perfect. Walking (or rollerblading) along the promenade was a perfect way to spend a lazy...
32 Rue Cler, 75007 Paris, France
Cafe L'Eclair is everything you expect when you think of the perfect French cafe: delicious cafe au lait, croissants and tartine and a bonus, this cafe turns into a cocktail bar after dark. Another benefit of this lovely cafe is its location on...
