Four Legged Beauties

From stout, muscular quarter horses hauling pulling carts to thoroughbreds racing down a course to sleek and elegant stallions prancing to music to ponies roaming freely in the wild, horses are truly beautiful creatures. Their humble cousin, the under appreciated donkey often toils in places where vehicles cannot go. One bray and my heart melts. As AFAR travelers have discovered, you can find these four legged beauties on every continent except one!