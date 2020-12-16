Fort Lauderdale with Friends
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Along the Florida coast lies Fort Lauderdale, a city known as the Venice of the Americas. As you make your way through the city's popular neighborhoods, you'll discover a variety of restaurants, bars, boutiques, and experiential activities that will inspire you.
Save Place
3440 E Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL 33062, USA
Irish pub Briny has two Fort Lauderdale outposts. This one, however, has the benefit of a riverfront setting so guests can watch the boats go by while sipping on happy hour specials and munching on Briny's "famous" fish n' chips. Not that this pub...
Save Place
1900 SE 15th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316, USA
Arrive by boat or auto at this fun, local seafood eatery tucked inside the famous Fort Lauderdale Marina to experience breathtaking views of the 17th Street Causeway drawbridge. Seafood dominates the menu, from shrimp ‘n’ grits with trugole cheese...
Save Place
Fort Lauderdale's trademark is defined by its emerald waters, gorgeous hotels, and golden sand. See it all aboard a jetski or parasail ride from the Sands Harbor Marina. Parasail right off the beach and sail above the Atlantic, through the air,...
Save Place
3601, 1 Commercial Blvd, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, FL 33308, USA
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea is a quiet beach town of bars, parks, and casual eateries within a couple walkable blocks along the Atlantic. Aruba Beach Cafe is by far the largest restaurant in the area, and the most popular spot for happy hour. For years,...
Save Place
125 N Riverside Dr, Pompano Beach, FL 33062, USA
Board a 45-foot catamaran or a small, private charter and dive into the blue Atlantic to swim and interact with marine wildlife. For those interested in snorkeling, the South East Florida Reef Tract goes from Miami to Palm beach. There's about 23...
Save Place
2471 E Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308, USA
It doesn't get more local in Fort Lauderdale than Hott Leggz, a super fun sports bar on popular Commercial Blvd. There are TVs all over the bar and fantastic drink specials. Creative menu choices include their trademark crab legs, frog legs, gator...
Save Place
3731 Military Trail, Pompano Beach, FL 33064, USA
Ready to knock a fun water sport off your bucket list? This is South Florida, where you have the sun, lakes and ocean at your fingertips. It's time to get out on the water and try waterskiing or wakeboarding. LTS makes your first experience a...
Save Place
777 Isle of Capri Circle, Pompano Beach, FL 33069, USA
Known as one of the best casinos in Florida, Isle of Capri Casino in Pompano Park is a popular attraction for locals. The 157,000-square foot Las Vegas-style casino include over 1,500 slot machines and a super fun harness racing track. There's a...
Save Place
101 Commercial Blvd, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, FL 33308, USA
Lauderdale by the Sea is a quaint beach town where the locals visit daily for beach, breeze, and sunshine. Just 50 yards from the water is 101 Ocean. The casual eatery is decked out with water features, fish tanks, and mosaic stone work. The...
Save Place
350 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301, USA
What do you get when you combine New Orleans–style seafood, classic pub comfort cuisine and a gigantic surplus of bacon? The Royal Pig Pub & Kitchen in Fort Lauderdale celebrates swine, beer, and home-style entrees. The staff will take you out...
Save Place
3599 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308, USA
Look for the thatched palm, A-frame roof along Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale and you’ll know you’ve found this little piece of the Pacific. Mai-Kai is a kitsch temple to all things Polynesian, and the restaurant opened in Fort...
Save Place
While lounging along the beautiful beaches of Fort Lauderdale, sometimes there's nothing better than lighting up a premium cigar. Since 1918, Altadis U.S.A. has been crafting high-quality cigars and distributing them around the world. Step inside...
Save Place
1140 Seabreeze Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316, USA
The hotels housing this popular Fort Lauderdale mermaid attraction have come and gone, but The Wreck Bar has remained. We guess that means sirens have staying power. Built to resemble a sunken Spanish galleon, this kitsch bar inside the B Ocean...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25