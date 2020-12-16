Fort Lauderdale for Families
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Along the Florida coast lies Fort Lauderdale, a city known as the Venice of the Americas. As you make your way through the city's popular neighborhoods, you'll discover a variety of restaurants, bars, boutiques, and experiential activities that will inspire you.
Save Place
6201 N Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309, USA
An old-fashioned, family-friendly diner that is as suitable for a late-night snack as it is for breakfast. Typical diner fare: The creamy chocolate shakes are delicious, as are the peanut butter pancakes. For something more substantial, the menu...
Save Place
1140 Seabreeze Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316, USA
The hotels housing this popular Fort Lauderdale mermaid attraction have come and gone, but The Wreck Bar has remained. We guess that means sirens have staying power. Built to resemble a sunken Spanish galleon, this kitsch bar inside the B Ocean...
Save Place
1140 NE 7th Ave #4, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304, USA
An economical and healthy choice for South Florida locals is Broward B-Cycle, the new bike sharing program in Fort Lauderdale. If you have to run an errand, grab lunch or get a good workout in, purchase a membership online and rent a bike from any...
Save Place
4400 N Ocean Dr, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, FL 33308, USA
Yasou! That's what they say when you walk in to Athena by the Sea. The Greek restaurant is only half a block from the ocean. The interior is filled with marble, stone, and water features. The traditional decor brings guests out of the classic...
Save Place
18 Commercial Blvd, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, FL 33308, USA
You never know what you'll find at a good souvenir shop. In Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, we dug through the racks of bikinis, textiles, and apparel until we collected enough South Florida gear for the entire family. You'll find more at Scot's than just...
Save Place
1900 SE 15th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316, USA
Arrive by boat or auto at this fun, local seafood eatery tucked inside the famous Fort Lauderdale Marina to experience breathtaking views of the 17th Street Causeway drawbridge. Seafood dominates the menu, from shrimp ‘n’ grits with trugole cheese...
Save Place
1075 SE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316, USA
Fort Lauderdale is a healthy city, which is obvious from the beach filled with people exercising, and the popularity of Green Bar & Kitchen. The vegan restaurant has a whole menu of healthy options, including raw and gluten-free options, juices,...
Save Place
Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA
Picture yourself gliding on water, each paddle stroke across crystal clear water propels you faster as you fly across the glassy plane. You'll feel completely relaxed surrounded by gorgeous sand, water, and wildlife. The Hawaiian sport of stand up...
Save Place
40A W McNab Rd, Pompano Beach, FL 33060, USA
Since 2001, By Their Fruit has produced vine-ripe beefsteak tomatoes, salsa, hummus, Georgia peaches, and other high-quality produce to the city of Pompano Beach. Owners Kristy and Roque Cavazos come from a long line of produce retails, and...
Save Place
2 Commercial Blvd, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, FL 33308, USA
Since 1941, the historic Anglin Fishing pier has served as Lauderdale By-The-Sea's main focal point. The pier was rebuilt in the 1960s as the longest pier in South Florida. Today, Anglins serves as the first eco-friendly cafe in...
Save Place
6002 N Ocean Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308, USA
Gather around the table on a wooden patio aligned with the crashing waves of the Atlantic at Sea Watch On the Ocean. The Fort Lauderdale hot spot is a social and relaxing restaurant to celebrate with loved ones. Try a glass of wine and curl up for...
Save Place
2 Commercial Blvd, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, FL 33308, USA
Since 1963 Anglin's Pier have provided locals with boatless fishing and tours. Stop into the shop for bait, tours and a snack at the cafe. The owners are always providing fisherman with new experiences for recreation and sightseeing. Take a tour...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25