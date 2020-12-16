Fort Lauderdale for Couples
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Along the Florida coast lies Fort Lauderdale, a city known as the Venice of the Americas. As you make your way through the city's popular neighborhoods, you'll discover a variety of restaurants, bars, boutiques, and experiential activities that will inspire you.
948 NE 62nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33334, USA
From 11 a.m. through 4 p.m. this low-key Peruvian (with a touch of Cuban) restaurant offers a list of 32 lunch specials. The lomo saltado and tallarin saltado con camarones y sopa de pollo seem most popular with the locals eating there, but make...
201 S Lyons Rd, Coconut Creek, FL 33063, USA
When the urban jungle becomes too much, head out to this little forest—an oasis amidst highways. It is free to enter and to explore the trails, where you can spot butterflies, flowers, and reptiles. Check the website for information on the several...
3291 W Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311, USA
The 88-acre Swop Swop is open every day and features a 14-screen drive-in movie theater as well as a giant flea market and farmers' market with around 2,000 vendors. Movie tickets are some of the cheapest you can find, and buying a fresh coconut...
801 Seabreeze Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316, USA
The Jungle Queen dinner cruise experience has been a Fort Lauderdale institution since 1945. Take the kids and board the historic riverboat on a three-hour cruise through downtown Fort Lauderdale to a tropical island. You'll see superb views of...
6002 N Ocean Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308, USA
Gather around the table on a wooden patio aligned with the crashing waves of the Atlantic at Sea Watch On the Ocean. The Fort Lauderdale hot spot is a social and relaxing restaurant to celebrate with loved ones. Try a glass of wine and curl up for...
125 N Riverside Dr, Pompano Beach, FL 33062, USA
Board a 45-foot catamaran or a small, private charter and dive into the blue Atlantic to swim and interact with marine wildlife. For those interested in snorkeling, the South East Florida Reef Tract goes from Miami to Palm beach. There's about 23...
Fort Lauderdale's trademark is defined by its emerald waters, gorgeous hotels, and golden sand. See it all aboard a jetski or parasail ride from the Sands Harbor Marina. Parasail right off the beach and sail above the Atlantic, through the air,...
3208 W Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309, USA
After the owners left Brazil and headed to South Florida, they combined their love for fresh juices and flavorful ingredients to open Smoothie Jungle. The eatery serves fresh and delicious smoothies and entrees with no preservatives. The smoothies...
1900 SE 15th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316, USA
Arrive by boat or auto at this fun, local seafood eatery tucked inside the famous Fort Lauderdale Marina to experience breathtaking views of the 17th Street Causeway drawbridge. Seafood dominates the menu, from shrimp ‘n’ grits with trugole cheese...
460 S Cypress Rd, Pompano Beach, FL 33060, USA
At Calypso Restaurant & Raw Bar in Pompano Beach, Florida, the cuisine and energy of the Caribbean comes to life. Since 1990, owners Lora and Chuck have traveled throughout the world to find the best recipes and ingredients to serve Broward...
1525 NW 56th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309, USA
Fort Lauderdale Air Tours conduct scenic and adventurous flights over Fort Lauderdale beaches, and the spectacular Florida Everglades. The plane departs from Pompano Beach and soars over the ocean and along the beach, providing views of the...
603 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301, USA
Fort Lauderdale is a destination known for its warm sunny beach days and breezy nights in famous Las Olas. While walking the strip, I stopped into Shop 603 boutique. The vibe is super trendy as is the apparel on the racks. The fun and playful...
2 Commercial Blvd, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, FL 33308, USA
Since 1941, the historic Anglin Fishing pier has served as Lauderdale By-The-Sea's main focal point. The pier was rebuilt in the 1960s as the longest pier in South Florida. Today, Anglins serves as the first eco-friendly cafe in...
