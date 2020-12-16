Fort Lauderdale for Anyone
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos
Along the Florida coast lies Fort Lauderdale, a city known as the Venice of the Americas. As you make your way through the city's popular neighborhoods, you'll discover a variety of restaurants, bars, boutiques, and experiential activities that will inspire you.
777 Isle of Capri Circle, Pompano Beach, FL 33069, USA
October through May is harness racing season at Pompano Park. Out of season, or if the horse racing is not enough of a thrill, there is also a casino with slot machines, electronic table games, live poker, and five restaurants within the facility....
Wilton Manors, FL, USA
A quaint town surrounded by the City of Fort Lauderdale, Wilton Manors demonstrates how to "preserve and interpret" the past while moving forward into the future. Each Saturday and Sunday, the city hosts a Farmer's Market with fresh vegetables,...
201 E McNab Rd, Pompano Beach, FL 33060, USA
Known for bratwurst breakfasts and fresh squeezed juices, Cypress Nook remains a well-rated favorite among locals. German-American fare is served in a charming cottage—the same building where the restaurant began in 1948. Hearty breakfasts and...
E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA
If the beaches around Fort Lauderdale did not warm you up enough, enjoy an evening of "nightlight" on Las Olas Boulevard. The tropically landscaped street is flanked on both sides by glowing lights and a seemingly endless number of cute...
3601, 1 Commercial Blvd, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, FL 33308, USA
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea is a quiet beach town of bars, parks, and casual eateries within a couple walkable blocks along the Atlantic. Aruba Beach Cafe is by far the largest restaurant in the area, and the most popular spot for happy hour. For years,...
3599 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308, USA
Look for the thatched palm, A-frame roof along Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale and you’ll know you’ve found this little piece of the Pacific. Mai-Kai is a kitsch temple to all things Polynesian, and the restaurant opened in Fort...
4404 N Ocean Dr, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, FL 33308, USA
South Florida has its own, distinct style. At Country Squire Menswear in Lauderdale by the Sea, set yourself apart from others with custom suits, pants, jackets, polos, shorts and ties. The boutique is located only two blocks rom the beach. I...
2541 E Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304, USA
On a recent drive through Fort Lauderdale, I felt dowdy walking down buzzing Las Olas in a casual ensemble I had put together at the last minute. The glittery streets filled with beautiful, sun-kissed bodies inspired me to upgrade my summer...
2 Commercial Blvd, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, FL 33308, USA
Since 1963 Anglin's Pier have provided locals with boatless fishing and tours. Stop into the shop for bait, tours and a snack at the cafe. The owners are always providing fisherman with new experiences for recreation and sightseeing. Take a tour...
2600 N Palm Aire Dr, Pompano Beach, FL 33069, USA
To experience some of South Florida's best golf, be sure to check out the Palm-Aire country club. There are three courses onsite, two of which were designed by the renowned duo of Tom & George Fazio; the third course was laid out by William...
1 Hall of Fame Dr, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316, USA
On a rainy day in Fort Lauderdale, locals have to sacrifice their beach days and take the fun indoors. An affordable and educational option is the International Swimming Hall of Fame. The facility includes the world's largest collection of aquatic...
3750 S Flamingo Rd, Davie, FL 33330, USA
The Florida Everglades are home to a vast array of plant and animal life, and an airboat cruise through part of Everglades National Park’s 1.5 million acres reveals a beautiful display of south Florida’s natural flora...
4404 El Mar Dr, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, FL 33308, USA
Located only half a block away from the ocean and sand, The Village Grill is a combination of three eateries into one. The grill serves a large variety of bar food, specialty cocktails, wine, beer and sushi. This is a big crowd pleaser in South...
460 S Cypress Rd, Pompano Beach, FL 33060, USA
At Calypso Restaurant & Raw Bar in Pompano Beach, Florida, the cuisine and energy of the Caribbean comes to life. Since 1990, owners Lora and Chuck have traveled throughout the world to find the best recipes and ingredients to serve Broward...
