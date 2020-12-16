Fort Lauderdale
Collected by Nina Dietzel , AFAR Ambassador
Fort Lauderdale has a reputation as Miami's less glamorous stepsister. Two days on the ground proved that culture, architecture and art can be found, when searched for diligently!
541 NW 1st Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301, USA
Located in a former warehouse, Next Door is a caffeinated creative gathering spot in FAT Village. In fact, there's so much going on here any given time that it can be hard to wrap one's head around all the work and collaboration in action, such as...
2000 N Ocean Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305, USA
3016 Windamar St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304, USA
A friend took me on an afternoon drive to discover some of Fort Lauderdale's stunningly preserved architecture. First up: North Beach Village, located between historic Bonnet House and Bayshore Drive. The wide array of motels, condominiums, and...
521 NW 1st Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301, USA
Fort Lauderdale's response to Miami's established arts district Wynwood is FAT (Flagler Arts & Technology) Village. Still finding its stride, the area already offers a strong creative contrast to Fort Lauderdale's downtown. Fat Village houses...
2840 N Ocean Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308, USA
If you love mid-century architecture–you're still in luck here, although Fort Lauderdale is a little slow to embrace/protect its historical architectural gems. Modernist buildings still meet the wrecking ball to make room for highrises along the...
