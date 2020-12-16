For your sweet tooth in San Diego
Collected by Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert
Something sweet to go with coffee? A treat on a hot afternoon? A dessert to celebrate the day? Here, a few of San Diego's best bakeries, gelaterias, and chocolatiers.
518 Sixth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Heavenly Cupcake was recently purchased by a southern baker and she has created some delightful cakes! As a southerner myself, I had to try her velvet cake and was impressed. I like these cupcakes because they aren't too sweet. This shop is found...
2315 Reo Dr, San Diego, CA 92139, USA
Babycakes is located in the vibrant Hillcrest neighborhood in San Diego. What makes this dessert place unique is the bar attached to it. So, you can either order something sweet from the bakery or go to the bar and order a scrumptious cocktail....
3860 Convoy St #112, San Diego, CA 92111, USA
I don't come here often because this is a very dangerous place for my waistline. The desserts are made in the French style—light, fluffy, not too sweet, and seemingly zero calories. Sage Cake is found in the Kearny Mesa neighborhood of San Diego...
1602 State St, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
My husband and I come here a couple times a month for dessert. They make sandwiches and other things, but we come for the gelato. I've been to other places around town, but I think Pappalecco's has the best gelato in San Diego. They make their...
Okay, I haven't had chocolate from all over the world yet, but this is the absolutely best chocolate I've ever tasted. Chuao is owned by two Venezuelan brothers and they only use Venezuelan cacao beans. Anyone who loves chocolate knows that the...
350 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103, USA
Bread & Cie is located in the Hillcrest neighborhood of San Diego, CA. Not only is Hillcrest one of the most vibrant and historical neighborhoods in San Diego, but you can find many great places to eat. Bread & Cie makes their bread fresh...
2145 Fern St, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
At Eclipse, you'll find not only luscious chocolates but also infused chocolate drinks. They do have a food and drink menu, but their specialty is chocolate. The chocolates are all handmade right there in the kitchen. One bite of a lavender salt,...
643 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Ghirardelli Chocolate shops are famous for a reason! Try saying you don't like ice cream when there is melted peanut butter sauce dripping down your cheek. While the original Ghirardelli shop is in San Francisco, the location in the old Gaslamp...
