For the Love of the Weird
Collected by Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert
They're not the kind of place to look for in a guidebook. You'll happen upon them on rural backroads or hear whispers from locals. They're weird destinations and we love them for that.
789 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306, USA
Atlanta is, much to many locals' despair, known as the Strip Club Capital of the South. And if there is an old, incumbent mayor of this capital, her name is the Clermont Lounge. The Clermont Motor Hotel was built in 1924 but has since been...
19200 SW 344th St, Homestead, FL 33034, USA
Should you find yourself on the backroads of Homestead, Florida, the gateway to the Everglades, you'll come upon open fields and vineyards. It's here that a roadside stand displays the bold lettering: "Robert is Here." But who is Robert? And...
Athens, GA 30601, USA
R.E.M. was one of the top musical acts to make it out of the small town of Athens, Georgia, and arguably out of the whole state. The band made the area famous, especially when they chose a specific photo for the back cover of their 1983 album...
1200 Glynn Ave, Brunswick, GA 31520, USA
Shrimp boats are an important part of the culture of coastal regions and this is no different in the Golden Isles of Georgia. As an avid seafood lover, I was excited to board the Lady Jane shrimping boat based out of Brunswick. Our guide, Phil, is...
Inland Ave, Empire, CA 95357, USA
You may not find an address online for this desert diorama in the middle of nowhere near Joshua Tree, CA. You can, however, get directions e-mailed to you, if you book. Walking into the grounds you enter a lifesized Barbie playland pop-up-book...
Munich, Germany
One of the largest urban parks in the world, Munich’s English Garden was founded in 1789, when Elector Carl Theodor ordered a public park to be built along the Isar River. Having undergone many alterations over the centuries, it now offers a...
48 S Park Square NE, Marietta, GA 30060, USA
I've lived in Marietta for most of my life and spent many days wandering past the Australian Bakery Cafe before going in. I assumed that they served all sorts of weird delicacies, like kangaroo. But before moving to Australia for a year, I went in...
6300 W Touhy Ave, Niles, IL 60714, USA
I know, you're asking yourself, 'When did they put a reflecting pool in front of the Leaning Tower of Pisa?' Weird question, with an even weirder answer. This tilted structure is located in Niles, IL and is a recreational park for employees of the...
Tulsa Expo Center, 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114, USA
The 76 foot tall Golden Driller was originally built, and temporarily displayed for the 1953 International Petroleum Exposition then permanently constructed in 1966 for the same event as a tribute to the men of the petroleum industry. There is...
Catoosa, OK, USA
Beached on Route 66 As a kid I remember taking day trips with my parents to smaller towns outside of Tulsa. These trips were always fun and jovial times; going to see buffalo on a prairie, taking haunted hayrides, seeing classic western art in...
3026 US-441, Tiger, GA 30576, USA
When driving through the North Georgia Mountains, you'll be bombarded with signs advertising something called "Goats on the Roof." Intrigued, you stop, and find exactly as advertised: Goats. On a roof. Owners of the roadside store were looking for...
