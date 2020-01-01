For future reference...
Magic Island, Honolulu, HI 96814, USA
Even before I moved to Hawaii, I knew I wanted to be a part of the Lantern Floating Festival. It takes place on Memorial Day weekend in May at Ala Moana Park in Honolulu. An estimated 40,000 people turned out for the 2012 celebration where...
Old road, Antigua and Barbuda
Opened in 2003, Carlisle Bay is set on a lush, isolated section of Antigua’s south coast and has a 21st-century design that feels more contemporary than Caribbean. With muted shades of grays, whites, and greens, the hotel projects an uncluttered,...
609 SW Washington St, Portland, OR 97205, USA
For a fun (and manly) experience in Portland, save your haircut for your trip and get it cut—and throw in an old-style shave—at Y Chrome and total man cave just for the guys. Play a game of pool, have a beer, or check out ESPN while you wait for...
Sywell Reservoir, Northampton NN6, UK
England has a good many country parks, it's rather a bit of a thing when one is in a place like Northamptonshire. Sunday activity? A stroll at the park! Nanny needs to take the kids somewhere to get out of the house? Let them play in the grass at...
Supai, AZ 86435, USA
There’s a reason this is one of the most iconic spots along the Grand Canyon. Located on the Havasupai Indian Reservation and hidden deep within a 20-mile round-trip hike, Havasu Falls’ sparkling turquoise waters are a popular...
South Korea, Gangwon-do, Sokcho-si, Seorak-dong, Seoraksan-ro, 833 KR
While hiking to the summit of Ulsanbawi, in Seoraksan National Park, I spotted a group of adventurous climbers attempting the tame the landscape. Wanting a break we sat for a while as the climbers dangled above hikers below. There are a number of...
Pemberton, BC V0N, Canada
The collaborative efforts of Pemberton's North Arm Farm, whose amazing proprietor happens to also be the town mayor, and Whistler's unparalleled Araxi Restaurant, resulted in this unforgettable dining experience. With majestic Mount Currie as the...
No. 1號, Dayong Road, Yancheng District, Kaohsiung City, Taiwan 803
Kaohsiung, Taiwan's second largest city, has been slowing shedding its reputation as a down-at-its-heel port thanks to urban renewal projects like The Pier 2 Art Center. These former warehouses have been converted into public art spaces. It's...
Chuncheon-si, Gangwon-do, South Korea
A few days ago, my lovely friend's birthday party was. So, I prepared a cake. In korea, some of franchise bakery hold a monopoly therefore we don't have enough choice. Anyway! Happy birthday my friend !
Jalan Kampung Hulu, Kampung Dua, 75200 Melaka, Malaysia
My travel companion wasn’t incredibly excited about our hike out to the island’s floating mosque. I’m not sure why; there’s nothing quite as enjoyable as a 12km hike when you’re weighed down by a couple hundred pounds of camera gear. Interesting...
1121 Ninotaira, Hakone, Ashigarashimo-gun, Kanagawa 250-0407, Japan
This is the view inside the Symphonic Sculpture by Gabriel Loire at the Hakone Open Air Museum (彫刻の森 in Japanese) in Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan. The museum opened in 1969 as the first open-air art museum in Japan. The spectacular grounds,...
Wadi Musa, Jordan
Petra flourished more than 2,000 years ago, trading with Rome as an equal before being abandoned after a series of earthquakes in the 4th and 6th centuries C.E. It wasn’t until the 19th century, when European explorers...
Coron, Philippines
The mountainous Coron Island, just northeast of Palawan, is part of the officially designated ancestral domain of the indigenous Tagbanua people (possibly descendants of the original inhabitants of the Philippines). They steward the land and sea,...
Seoksu-dong, Manan-gu, Anyang, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea
Anyang, located just outside Seoul, is an incredible place for a day trip. The Anyang Art Park has numerous sites to see—including this maze-like staircase. The park, situated in a valley, is a perfect place to spend an afternoon in any season.
Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, Malaysia
Severely dehydrated, severely under-dressed, severely cold (the sum of these parts means, of course, that I am severely stupid) my travel partner and I dragged our sorry carcasses through the woods and over rocks in the dead of night in search of...
11, Jalan Setiakasih 5, Bukit Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
With a name like "The Bread Shop," it stands to reason that the bread at this little establishment must be something special. And, sure enough, it is. This bakery cafe is located in the residential area of Bukit Damansara, hidden amidst a short...
68100 Batu Caves, Selangor, Malaysia
Batu Caves are famous for being a Hindu shrine where over a million devotees ascend to during the annual festival of Thaipusam, which typically falls in January or February. In order to reach the limestone caves, you have to climb 272 steps. It's...
Petronas, 39904, Jalan Kolam Air Lama, Taman Dato Ahmad Razali, 68000 Ampang, Selangor, Malaysia
A typical light breakfast to be found in the local stalls is roti canai (pronounced "cha-nai"). Of Indian origin, roti means bread, and the dough is kneaded, stretched, flipped, and folded in lots of oil and ghee. Yes, it's not for the...
No. 753, Batu 4 1/2 Taman Impiana, Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah, Taman Impian, 51200 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
In Malaysia, we have a drink called "white coffee." But it's not a latte, nor are the beans white in color! White coffee originated in the town of Ipoh, Perak many, many years ago. The coffee beans are roasted with margarine (yes, margarine) to...
158, Jalan Tun H S Lee, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
A popular street stall usually means there's something delicious going on. Uncle Bob sells fried chicken. To be exact: juicy chicken breasts covered in crispy bread crumbs and sprinkled with Original or Spicy flavoring. Should Colonel Sanders be...
RODOVIA RN 62 Zona Rural, Baía Formosa - RN, 59194-000, Brazil
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. Rent a sand buggy and ride the south coast dunes of Natal's shores from fishing village to fishing village. Pirangi do Sul, Tabatinga, Tibau do Sul, Pipa, and Baia Formosa are separated by miles and miles...
27715 Meirengos, Lugo, Spain
The caves and arches the erupt from the sand along Playa de Las Catedrales, also known as Praia de Augas Santas, or the "Beach of the Holy Waters" are best experienced at low tide. At high tide you'd need a sturdy skiff, though you'd still be...
Carrera del Darro, 13, 18010 Granada, Spain
There are many places to view Flamenco in Granada. There are large shows in Sacramonte that cost 25-35 Euros and have a flare for showing the dramatics and storytelling of the dance, and there are shows that have no dance and play in dark...
Plaza de la Trinidad, Granada, Spain
Granada is one of the few cities in Spain that you can expect to get a free tapa with your drink. When I lived in Seville I never thought twice about picking the most appetizing tapa and paying for the little delicious dish. However in Granada I...
Carrer de València, 337, 08009 Barcelona, Spain
Seriously into cycling? Sign up for a mountain-biking or long-distance tour to Cava country with Terra Diversion Bike Tours. You can rent a bike from them, or bring your own. Staying in Barcelona for a month or longer, and missing your bike back...
