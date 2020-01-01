Foods of the World and From Where They Originated
Collected by Tina Lim , AFAR Local Expert
Some of us travel to see new places, city, countries and continent; others travel to learn different cultures and languages; and yet others, discover a new country by the food they are known for.
2-chōme-29-1 Dōgenzaka, Shibuya City, Tōkyō-to 150-0043, Japan
It was a hot day in Tokyo and what better thing to enjoy than a nice ice cream cone? I saw these giant (I think plastic) ice cream cones that looked very life like and tempting. So I said to myself, "Mike, why don't you get one of those delicious...
Busy day and night, Khao San Road is a backpacker haven with a down-and-dirty image. But it has evolved into a bustling market and nightlife destination for trendy residents and travelers. By day, you’ll find it great for all things...
5 Chome-2 Tsukiji, Chuo City, Tokyo 104-0045, Japan
Fresh anago eel battered and deep-fried until crispy. The tempura anago is then dipped into a savory soy broth and placed over a steaming bowl of rice. Tenfusa Tsukiji 5-2-1, Building #6
Av. Alicia Moreau de Justo 1714, Buenos Aires, Argentina
One of my favorite things about traveling is the food. So many cultures around the globe are defined by their unique cuisine. When it comes to meat I don't think Argentina can be beat. I did some online research on the topic and most gastronomy...
Estr. da Vendinha, 68 - Barra de Guaratiba, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 23020-810, Brazil
Beaches such as Copacabana and Ipanema are justifiably famous, but city insiders head southwest to Prainha for some of the area’s best surf and views. Join locals at Restaurante Bira for fish stewed in coconut milk or for an after-surf caipirinha...
134 Rue de Turenne, 75003 Paris, France
Tasting the city's best baguettes is one thing, but wouldn't it also be great to learn how to make them? Award-winning baker Benjamin Turquier, shown, runs the bakery 134 RdT and placed in the top 10 in this year's annual Best Baguette in Paris...
Vienna, Austria
Before Starbucks, there was the Coffee House. This isn't a cafe or a chain of stores, instead it is the more general coffee culture that exists in Vienna Austria. This coffee house culture has survived through the changing times of Starbucks, cup...
Vienna, Austria
Rue Industrielle 30 bis, 1820 Montreux, Switzerland
Think about it for a minute. The mouth-watering aromas of Swiss cheeses— Emmental, Neuchâtel, Gruyère. The irresistible texture of fresh bread croutons. The more-than-iconic decor. And there you have it, the perfect ingredients for a successful...
Gruyères, Switzerland
Could there be a more glorious setting for a cheese's origin? These pastures surrounding a hilltop village (Gruyères) crowned with a castle (the Château de Gruyères), happy Swiss cows grazing with views of the Alps all around,...
Hong Kong, Mong Kok, Flat 8, Ground Floor, Phase 2, Tsui Yuen Mansion, 2-20 Kwong Wa St, 廣華街2-20號翠園大樓2期地下8號舖, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
They are most famed for their mouth-watering BBQ pork buns and the queues of people that congregate outside their blink-and-you’ll-miss-it canteen. Welcome to Tim Ho Wan, the one of the world’s cheapest Michelin star restaurants. This is Yum Cha...
8-chōme-2-5 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku City, Tōkyō-to 160-0023, Japan
Learning the revered art of sushi usually takes years of apprenticeship, but Tokyo Sushi Academy’s eight-week course offers a deep first dive. Instructors lead a tour of the famous Tsukiji fish market, then students learn the precise way to cut...
Pasadizo de San Ginés, 5, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Japan, 〒064-0805 Hokkaidō, Sapporo-shi, Chūō-ku, Minami 5 Jōnishi, 3 Chome, 南５条西３丁目
Enter Ramen Alley near Susukino station and shoulder up to the counter at Aji No Karyu. This small shop seats about 20 and serves up Sapporo-style miso ramen, distinct for the addition of a large slice of butter combined with the thin slices of ...
78 Namdaemun-ro, Myeong-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea
In the Korean capital's Myeongdong district, you're not limited to 'Seoul-food;' you can also taste distinctive dishes from Jeonju city, in the country's fertile Southwest. Go to "Go-gung" (pronounce: goh-goong) restaurant. The restaurant's...
R. de Belém 84 92, 1300-085 Lisboa, Portugal
Pastel de nata is a Portuguese egg tart pastry, common in Portugal. Those found at Pastéis de Belém have become legendary for their super secret recipe. Any day of the week, a line trails out the door waiting to savor one of tens of...
36 Rue du Mont Thabor, 75001 Paris, France
Like soufflé? Or never had it but looking for a great first time experience? Le Soufflé in Paris has you covered. Select their "menu" and you will have three: starter, entrée, and dessert. Le Soufflé is an institution and you will undoubtedly be...
Ouano Avenue, Mandaue Reclamation Area, Mandaue City, 6014 Cebu, Philippines
If you haven't tried the Philippine Lechon, it's basically roasted suckling pig. The pig is roasted whole over open fire for hours and it's a favorite celebration food for Filipinos. The best part of the lechon of course, is the crispy skin, which...
San Antonio, Pasig, Kalakhang Maynila, Philippines
Visiting the Philippines without trying "Halo Halo" won't be complete. Everytime I have friends or relatives from abroad come visit, I would bring them out to have Halo Halo. Halo Halo came from the Tagalog word for "mix" which is what it is. Halo...
