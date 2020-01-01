Foodie Finds
Collected by Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
Yum food, wherever I may find it. I travel where my stomach leads.
Save Place
809 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
West Randolph Street in Chicago’s West Loop has become a new home to the city’s culinary talents. Stephanie Izard first drew crowds cooking dishes like roasted pig face at Girl & the Goat (the restaurant pictured above). Shethen opened Little...
Save Place
76 Queen St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
At this Charleston hit, James Beard Award–winning chef Sean Brock reinterprets traditional Southern dishes with a steadfast commitment to local and regional ingredients—the restaurant even has its own garden. Constantly changing, the...
Save Place
479 King St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
Charleston, South Carolina ranks in my book as one of America's top food cities. I recently stopped by The Macintosh to try their much-raved about brunch. Chef Jeremiah Bacon (yes, real last name) turns out heart-stopping dishes like rabbit hash,...
Save Place
My vote for the best bowl of Asian noodles in New York City goes to Xi'an Famous Foods, which also won over Anthony Bourdain, food critics, and countless locals. The family-run business celebrates signature spicy dishes from its hometown in...
Save Place
3895 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2W 1X9, Canada
While New York has its pastrami, Montréal is the home of smoked meat. (The preparation of both is similar: A beef brisket is cured in spices for a week, then hot-smoked and finally boiled before being served.) Though others may question the...
Save Place
2310 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97217, USA
It was a crisp, sunny June day in Portland when I discovered this cozy, open-air waffle haven. A quintessential Portland dig, Flavour Spot is an outdoor cafe set upon playground-like gravel with picnic tables, good jams, and bikes lined up against...
Save Place
351 Rue Saint-Paul O, Montréal, QC H2Y 2A7, Canada
This perennially popular bakery and sandwich spot can feel somewhat out of place. With its cozy atmosphere in a plant-filled space, and its menu of warm panini, delicious sandwiches on artisanal breads, generous salads, and perfectly executed...
Save Place
933 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816, USA
Save Place
Momofuko Noodle Bar is the creation of the sometimes controversial Korean chef David Chang. This restauranteur has taken hold of several blocks in the East Village where you'll find a handful of his enterprises including the noodle bar and milk...
Save Place
riverside level royal festival hall, South Bank, London SE1 8XX, UK
It's always a pleasant surprise when a famous restaurant lives up to the hype, but Wagamama was just what I wanted it to be: reasonably priced, fresh ingredients, and friendly service. My pork ramen bowl featured tender, juicy meat in Korean BBQ...
Save Place
Thu Bồn River, Quang Nam Province, Vietnam, Cẩm Nam, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
Let me set the scene for you. A sleepy Vietnamese town on the Thu Bon River, a place where colorful shops loom over ancient cobbled streets, lanterns illuminate the path through a grandiose covered bridge, and tiny men pilot tiny skiffs across the...
Save Place
8 Southwark St, London SE1 1TL, UK
Over the past two centuries, the covered market at Borough, not far from London Bridge, has become one of the country’s most famous foodie spots. From Wednesday to Saturday each week hundreds of traders gather to sell homemade breads,...
Save Place
7070 Avenue Henri-Julien, Montréal, QC H2S 3S3, Canada
Save Place
2491 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montréal, QC H3J 1N6, Canada
This Little Burgundy mainstay is the headquarters of chefs David McMillan and Frédéric Morin, the acclaimed and enterprising minds behind an evolving blackboard menu that has been known to feature smoked meat croquettes, house-cured...
Save Place
Via Capodimonte, 19a, 80131 Napoli NA, Italy
This summer Eddy Bourdages, 33, and his mother, Mireille Anderson, 57, made their first trip to Italy. “We wanted to open an authentic Neapolitan wood oven pizzeria, so we went to the source,” says Bourdages. Anderson has owned L’Odyssée Bistro &...
Save Place
1320 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20005, USA
I’ve had a life long love affair with pork so when a friend suggested that we go for dinner at a place called The Pig, how could I say no? The Pig serves up its dishes as small plates, so it’s the perfect place to go with a group of people and...
Save Place
181 Rue Saint Paul Est, Montréal, QC H2Y 1G8, Canada
Poutine is the stuff of legends, much to the chagrin of many Canadians. It is the one food non-Canadians seem to know the most about, and a snack of this heavy dish is at the top of the list for most visitors to Montreal. Even though it can be...
Save Place
791 W Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6C 2T4, Canada
One of western Canada's most celebrated chefs, Ned Bell, oversees the kitchen at Yew Restaurant and Bar, located within the downtown Four Seasons Hotel connected to the Pacific Centre Mall. The dining room has the feeling of a forest—with high...
Save Place
Henrys, Bridgetown, Barbados
There's simply no better place to get Caribbean spiny lobster on Barbados than Lobster Alive. Fact. Why? Because practically every lobster sold in every restaurant on the island comes through this one unassuming location. The problem is that due...
Save Place
2-4 Boundary St, Shoreditch, London E2 7DD, UK
The best thing about this chicken and crawfish pie, filled with creamy peas and shrooms and covered in a buttery, toasty pie crust? I got to order and eat it from a table for one. And just one. As a solo traveler, I'm so often relegated to letting...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever