Foodie Adventure in Pittsburgh

Collected by Karyn Locke
Pittsburgh offers an amazing foodie scene and these are top-notch restaurants, diners, and all-over cool spots to enjoy some delicious dishes.
Sammy's Famous Corned Beef

901 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
A dive bar with a sandwich counter at the back, Sammy's is a Pittsburgh institution. Don't come here expecting an extensive menu or try to order off-menu, but if you're looking for an outstanding corned-beef sandwich garnished with sauerkraut and...
Seviche

930 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
Seviche serves mostly Latin-inspired food and cocktails with a twist—they bill themselves as a "Nuevo Latin Bistro"—so the menu is an interesting mix of tacos and carne asada, mahi-mahi and sushi, and jerk dishes. Gluten-free options are...
Pamela's P & G Diner - Strip District

60 21st St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
Pamela's is a Pittsburgh establishment through and through, and has been serving up classic breakfast fare done well since the 1980s. If you're a hotcake lover, you owe it to yourself to check this place out—and make sure you order yourself a side...
Eleven Contemporary Kitchen

1150 Smallman St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
Eleven has a hip, upscale vibe, and has a series of menus that place an emphasis on fresh ingredients, with a number of seafood dishes taking center stage. If you're ordering from the tavern menu, give the Blue Bay mussels a try. It's also open...
Parma Sausage Products

1734 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
Parma is a Pittsburgh institution that has a strong cultural connection to its origins. Founded by Alessio Spinabelli of Parma, Italy, who arrived in the Strip District in 1949 and set up shop shortly thereafter, this place is a go-to for...
Gaucho Parrilla Argentina

1601 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
Gaucho is a BYOB gem in the Strip District, serving up steak, pulled chicken, and chorizo sandwiches from a wood fire grill in a friendly atmosphere. It's a hole in the wall of a restaurant, without much seating—there's a wrap-around counter that...
Pittsburgh Public Market in the Strip

2401 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
At the heart of the Strip District's local and fresh food movement is the Pittsburgh Public Market, which is home to a number of cafes, eateries & gourmet food shops. A great place to browse, shop, grab a cup of coffee, or pick out a bottle of...
The Church Brew Works

3525 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15201, USA
If you find yourself in the Steel City, do pay your homage to some terrific beer and far-better-than-pub-grub food at this church turned brewery. The beer gets brewed right there at the altar and the original pews are used as dining seating....
Meat & Potatoes

649 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
Established in 2011, this gastropub goes well beyond the staples that the name suggests. The menu is based on classics done right, with a number of modern twists, like their Wagyu flat iron steak, served with wasabi mashed potatoes, miso butter...
