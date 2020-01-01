Food Destinations
Collected by Nicole Reid
2 Chome-14-3 Nagatachō, Chiyoda-ku, Tōkyō-to 100-0014, Japan
If you’re like me, you love spicy food. And by “love”, I mean,“addicted to”. Thai Isan-style jungle curry, Texas five-alarm chili—you name it, the more capiscum in the dish, the better. However, it’s equally important to ensure that whatever meal...
Japan, 〒106-0032 Tōkyō-to, Minato-ku, Roppongi, 6 Chome−15−１ 六本木ヒルズけやき坂テラス 1F
Having just returned from a fairly lengthy sojourn to France, I consider myself to be somewhat of an expert on croissants. (That, and I’ve also been eating them since I could put food in my mouth of my volition.) And I will admit that the iconic...
Japan, 〒106-0032 Tōkyō-to, Minato-ku, Roppongi, 3 Chome−10−９ 三経２８ビル １階
If you’re out partying until the wee hours of the morning, chances are that sooner or later your appetite is bound to catch up with your thirst for excitement and you’ll find yourself jonesing for some grub. Depending upon where you live back...
Japan, 〒105-0014 Tokyo, Minato, Shiba, ２丁目26−１ I・SMARTビル 1F・2F
A paragon of the Tokyo burger movement is tucked away in a quiet neighborhood near Shiba Park. Munch’s Burger Shack is now a far cry from its humble beginnings as a food truck that served burgers to office workers in the business districts...
Operated by the Seattle’s Best chain of coffee shops, Vashon Bar and Grill is a casual affair located in the immediate vicinity of Shiba Park and Zojoji Temple. In addition to fresh-roasted coffee, it offers a Northwest continental-style cuisine...
8 Chome-6-8 Ginza, Chūō-ku, Tōkyō-to 104-0061, Japan
I’m going to drop all pretenses and just come out and say this—this is the best steak in the world. Hands-down. Seriously, nothing else even comes close. Even Wagyu (as in true Japanese beef—not that horrible simulacrum pawned off on ignorant...
