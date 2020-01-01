FOOD
80 Quai de l'Hôtel de ville, 75004 Paris, France
Did you know that only 25% of French people buy their cheese from a fromagerie? And of that 25, only 3-4% go to an affineur (cheese refiner). Both are the sad realities of a dying tradition in France of sourcing provisions from neighborhood...
Si Phraya, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand
After eating amazing dish after amazing dish, I knew I wanted to leave Thailand knowing how to bring some of the flavors I'd experienced into my own kitchen. Silom Thai Cooking School was the perfect place to do that. Gung, our teacher, was...
87 Derb Moulay Abdul Kader, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
At Riad El Cadi on the outskirts of old town Marrakech, five of us spent the afternoon touring the spice markets, learning about traditional foods, and cooking a huge feast. Here's the delicious finished product. I will never forget the...
125 N Guadalupe St, Santa Fe, NM 87501, USA
The Santa Fe School of Cooking recently moved to larger downtown digs. Its three-day Southwest Culinary Boot Camp hinges on recipes using the traditional “three sisters”: corn, beans, and squash. Class trips to local restaurants include lessons in...
Calle S. Domenico Dorsoduro, 568, 30123 Venezia VE, Italy
Enrica Rocca is the kind of cooking instructor that turns cooking school culinary models upside down. Sure, she follows some sort of recipe, not written down of course. But her main objective, the points she wants you to leave with, are: how to...
52044 Cortona, Province of Arezzo, Italy
Agritourism has become a big business in Tuscany from cooking schools to farm rentals. Alessandra Federici (far right) took a non-traditional route to building her agritourism business. She opened a cooking school in her own home. This deeply...
Cooking schools seems to be popping up everywhere in Hoi An – and most of them also include some sort of market tour that will familiarize you with the how the market operates as well as explain those many unique fruits and vegetables that baffle...
These classes are now taught on-line at the Route to India website.After four months of traveling in 2010, I moved to San Francisco and was immediately craving one of my favorite dishes—South Indian dosas. Luckily in San Francisco, Route to India...
Lalibela, Ethiopia
Any visitor to Ethiopia, or any Ethiopian restaurant, is familiar with the ubiquitous injera. Made from the indigenous tej wheat, this crepe is the plate, fork, and bread at most Ethiopian meals. At the Lalibela Cookery School in the ancient...
4 King St, Daylesford VIC 3460, Australia
At a misty lakeside retreat, on six acres of gardens and fruit orchards roughly 70 miles from Melbourne, chef/co-owner Alla Wolf-Tasker serves such locally sourced goodies as vegetable tagine and truffle pecorino tarts. Guests can enjoy full-day...
12 Rue Naher, بيروت، Lebanon
"Tawlét is my life: a cooperative-style kitchen where producers from the market cook home-style lunches. Lebanese people may not share religion or politics, we may come from the city or country, we may have money or not, but we can all sharekebbeh...
268 Zhaojiabang Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
For the ultimate Chinese culinary experience take a cooking class at Cook In Shanghai. A typical lesson is a 4-hour market-to-plate experience: beginning with a trip to pick out fresh ingredients, followed by prep/cooking, then finished off with...
Tanjung, Jl. Pratama, Benoa, Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
North Rd, Hopkins, Belize
Hopkins Bay Resort is located on the beach right near the town of Hopkins; accommodations include one-, two-, and three-bedroom beach houses. Local art and polished mahogany furniture signal that this is no cookie-cutter chain hotel. The spacious...
If you revel in gastro-travel, or perhaps you’re pondering how to make Ottoman and Turkish classics back home, then don an apron and broaden your culinary horizons at Cooking Alaturka in Sultanahmet. This innovative cooking school, for groups of...
Denarau Island, Fiji
Flavours of Fiji Cooking School offers a tasty break from the beach, with classes that include "Fijian Feasts," "Indian Thali," and "Tropical Sweets," plus special kids' classes. The half-day courses are limited to 10 or 12 students, and showcase...
Siège, 16 Boulevard du Val Claret, 06600 Antibes, France
In Antibes, much of the local economy depends on flowers. From the pervasive mimosas that perfume the air every January to the delicate violets growing wild on the forest floor, a variety of blooms are harvested throughout the year for both their...
Navarino Dunes Costa Navarino, Gargaliani 240 01, Greece
Through The Westin Resort Costa Navarino, guests can learn the art of Messenian cooking during a Messenian Cooking Class. Taking place in a village home in the scenic town of Pylos, the hands-on experience educates guests on local cooking styles...
Sarmiento 647, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Ampora Wine Tours exclusively focuses on high-end tasting tours and also hosts regular wine and food events in their own wine lounge. Most tours are full-day experiences with gourmet lunches at some of Mendoza’s finest wineries. Groups are...
3674 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
18 Reasons is a new type of community center—one that connects San Franciscans to food and food to community. The goal is to they teach San Franciscans how to cook and eat together. Run by the locally famous Bi-Rite organization in the heart of...
5750 E Lovers Ln, Dallas, TX 75206, USA
Central Market has a knack for making food fun and approachable, and their cooking school takes no less of an enjoyable approach. Every month, they schedule unique classes, with names like 'Beef University,' that cover topics ranging from beer and...
493 Km. 0.7, Hatillo 00659, Puerto Rico
This woman-owned artisanal aged-cheese producer was on the front wave of what is an increasingly vibrant local food movement. Wanda Otero, a microbiologist, decided to start her business in part to offer Puerto Ricans an alternative to expensive...
Levinsky, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
One of the best ways to experience a country is through its food. There are quite a lot of open markets in Israel (shuk) and local companies started running some culinary tours in Tel Aviv. For tourists who don't know where to go and which markets...
Santa Maria Acuitlapilco, Tlaxcala, Mexico
After five days of cooking classes--learning from Estela Salas Silva and Jon Jarvis how to make typical Poblano dishes including sopa de tortilla, crema de chile Poblano soup, tamales, tinga, sopes, pipian verde and pipian roja, mole Poblano,...
95 Washington St, Hoboken, NJ 07030, USA
Before he became famous on the TV show Cake Boss, Buddy Valastro was just another Jersey boy with an Italian bakery, albeit a popular one that dates back more than a century. Since the success of Cake Boss, however, Buddy has expanded the family...
