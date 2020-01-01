Food
Collected by Kathy Forer
Pça. de la Reina, 6, 46001 València, Valencia, Spain
Valencia is famous for its horchata, or tiger nut milk, and Llinares Ice Cream serves a respectable version of the drink. But the daring come for outlandish ice cream flavors, from glazed doughnut to potato omelet and fresh anchovies in vinegar. ...
188 Ludlow St, New York, NY 10002, USA
'They' say Rome has the best gelato in Italy. Since I haven't been to every town in Italy, I can't confirm that. Neither, though, can I deny it because when I tasted the gelato at Gelateria del Teatro while in Roma I definitely experienced...
212 E Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401, USA
Leopold's Ice Cream shop is a great place for a tasty treat on a hot summer day in Savannah. Grab yourself a scoop and head to one of the town's many historic squares to rest on a shady bench and do some people watching.
When it comes to ice cream, there is still only one place in Rome. It has been the best since 1900. I love Giolitti not only for the great gelato, but also because it hasn’t changed since I was a little girl. 39/06-699-1243. By Pepi Marchetti...
39 Rue du Roi de Sicile, 75004 Paris, France
Most visitors venture to the Marais for two things: falafel and shopping. I go for the gelato. Unlike the majority of Italian ice cream shops who brandish their mountainous flavors in the windows to entice passersby, Pozzetto (Italian owned and...
Ferry Building, One San Francisco Bay Trail #8, San Francisco, CA 94111, USA
Blueberry Boy Bait may sound like a B-side song from an alternative band, but it's actually just an ice cream flavor offered by Humphry Slocombe, a small shop in the Mission District. Owner and former pastry chef Jake Godby has made the name...
3692 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
It's no wonder that on any given weekday afternoon, the line for ice cream at this legendary San Francisco establishment goes out the door and wraps around the block. Once you try it for yourself, you'll understand: it's just that good. With...
714 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215, USA
When people come to visit, I love taking them to Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams. While the ice cream is surely amazing, what I like most is telling the story behind Jeni's. To me it embodies the Columbus food scene's commitment to sourcing local and...
913 Cedar St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060, USA
There’s nothing like a cold creamy treat on a warm day, and one ice cream shop in the cozy California beach town of Santa Cruz is doing it so, so right. Penny Ice Creamery isn’t your average ice cream joint; you won’t find Ben & Jerry’s-style...
631 S Higgins Ave, Missoula, MT 59801, USA
Montana gets pretty darn cold in the winter, but the Big Dipper ice cream shop never shuts its doors. From traditional scoops to thick shakes, everyone can get their fill—even when the snow is falling. Mobbed with runners, bikers, tourists, and...
This acclaimed ice cream parlor with more than 15 locations (most Santiago malls have one) dishes out every imaginable flavor. Regulars crave dulce de leche, lifted from the namesake caramel dessert. Or try the Chilean classic called café helado,...
3040 Dundas St W, Toronto, ON M6P 1Z3, Canada
Located in Toronto's Junction neighborhood, Delight ticks all the right boxes: organic, fair-trade, local, and delicious. The shop is known for its chocolates, but the ice cream is equally noteworthy. As smooth as gossamer, it's the best in the...
225 26th St #51, Santa Monica, CA 90402, USA
A small storefront in the charming Brentwood Country Mart is lit up late after the rest of the village has gone to sleep. Here at Sweet Rose Creamery, organic milk, eggs, cream, and sugar are transformed daily into the purest-tasting ice cream,...
125 E 7th St, New York, NY 10009, USA
There are a lot of ice cream trucks in NYC. Only one started out as the Big Gay Ice Cream Truck but became a brick-and-mortar Big Gay Ice Cream shop. Whether you flag down the truck somewhere in Midtown or wait in line at the shop on E 7th in the...
