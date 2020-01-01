Food
Collected by Dr. Princeton L. Co
My vote for the best bowl of Asian noodles in New York City goes to Xi'an Famous Foods, which also won over Anthony Bourdain, food critics, and countless locals. The family-run business celebrates signature spicy dishes from its hometown in...
2 Chome-11 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku City, Tokyo 160-0023, Japan
From Shinjuku’s bar scene to Roppongi’s polished cigar bars and Shibuya’s all night karaoke, Tokyo nightlife offers something for everyone. Dogenzaka’s Love Hotel Hill is sprinkled with small Love Hotels, Japan’s kitschy themed rent by the hour...
65 4th Ave, New York, NY 10003, USA
The melodious invitations of “irasshaimase” (“welcome”) from all the staff at Ippudo NY as I walked into the restaurant quickly transported me back to Japan although I must admit it seemed to me slightly dissonant, almost...
riverside level royal festival hall, South Bank, London SE1 8XX, UK
It's always a pleasant surprise when a famous restaurant lives up to the hype, but Wagamama was just what I wanted it to be: reasonably priced, fresh ingredients, and friendly service. My pork ramen bowl featured tender, juicy meat in Korean BBQ...
Momofuko Noodle Bar is the creation of the sometimes controversial Korean chef David Chang. This restauranteur has taken hold of several blocks in the East Village where you'll find a handful of his enterprises including the noodle bar and milk...
3 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco, CA 94111, USA
This little storefront in north beach is now home to both a Cajun popup and a ramen popup; a mini food court!
1234 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Drawing on the concept of a Hakata Ramen shop, where he worked in for a year in Taipei, Taiwan, chef-owner Erik Bruner-Yang has made Toki one of the coolest additions to the emerging H Street scene in northeast Washington, D.C. Edgy, hip, scruffy,...
5030 Spring Mountain Rd #6, Las Vegas, NV 89146, USA
Monta Ramen is the best of both worlds—reasonably priced, and a widely thought of as the best ramen in Las Vegas. The menu is simple and straightforward, the dishes authentic and executed well, and the restaurant has a friendly and relaxed...
Gipsstraße 3, 10119 Berlin, Germany
To put it bluntly: If you like ramen and you’re in Berlin, Cocolo is a must. There are two locations thanks to an opening in Kreuzberg, but the Mitte original is worth seeking out for its authentic, Japanese-style ambience. Located next...
2057 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025, USA
The strip of Sawtelle Boulevard between La Grange and Tennessee avenues is a hotbed of spots with unbelievable Asian cuisine, and Tsujita LA is no exception. The noodle house has two specialties: tsukemen and tonkotsu ramen. The former relies on a...
