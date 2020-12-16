Follow Your Feet - Adventure Hiking Guide
Sponsored by KEEN
STOP WONDERING, START WANDERING. There's adventure afoot—find it. Whether climbing the Canadian Rockies or romancing the Rhine, these hikes offer something for everyone looking to take a step off the beaten path. Hike in comfort and style with KEEN. www.keenfootwear.com
Save Place
Banff, AB, Canada
Funny how climbing to what feels like the top of the world can make you feel so small. The Canadian Rockies in Banff is a sublime place to find peace of mind. With hiking trails for all levels—from foothills to high slopes, peaks, and valleys—you’...
Save Place
Yakushima, Kumage District, Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan
Mossy landscapes and ancient, indigenous cedar trees make for fairytale hiking heaven here, and moisture is plentiful at this elevation – Yakushima is the highest mountain in southern Japan. The exquisite scenery of this island, its mountains and...
Save Place
Kaub, Germany
Whoever said hiking couldn’t be romantic hadn’t thought of walking the Rhine, Upper Middle Rhine. In the 40-mile stretch of the Middle Rhine Valley, the landscapes speak of historical towns and vineyard-dotting valleys, punctuated by castle ruins...
Save Place
Magog, Lake, East Kootenay G, BC V0A 1E0, Canada
For those enchanted with alpine meadows, Bryan Creek Trail to Lake Magog is a great hike in Mount Assiniboine Provincial Park, located on the Great Divide (the British Columbia and Alberta Border) and is one of the seven parks of the UNESCO listed...
Save Place
Glorious, solitary, active volcano Fujisan (known the world over as Mount Fuji) is the highest peak in Japan, and can be seen from Tokyo on a clear day. Symbol to many as birth and rebirth, Fujisan has been a pilgrimage place for artists and poets...
Save Place
Port Elgin, ON N0H 2C7, Canada
To understand the Niagara Escarpment, home to Niagara Falls, Bruce Trail is a must. No two areas of the trail are alike, and the views are spectacular. The Bruce Trail Conservancy (BTC) was born in 1960 with the goal to establish a conservation...
Save Place
Azumi, Matsumoto, Nagano Prefecture 390-1520, Japan
While many Westerners love to hike for athletic activity, walking in the Japanese Alps in times past was considered a spiritual practice. It’s lovely to think about combining physical exercise in a fantastic physical environment and consider it a...
Save Place
Black Forest, CO, USA
The Black Forest, Schwardzwald in German, is a gorgeous pine-wooded mountain range in Baden-Württemberg with a number of historic towns. If the numerous Michelin star restaurants in this area (think black forest ham and black forest cake) aren’t...
Save Place
Kananaskis, AB T0L 2H0, Canada
With kids in tow, a great family destination is the wide gentle trail that leads to a pretty little waterfall called Troll Falls. This two-mile loop is conveniently located near Kananaskis and Calgary; and is perfect for a long day trip or some...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25