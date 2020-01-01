Flowing into Kauai
Collected by Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert
Lawai Rd, Koloa, HI 96756, USA
You can get close, but it's probably not a good idea to tempt the Spouting Horn along the Poipu coast of Kauai. The blow hole spouts water up to 50 feet when the surf allows, stunning daring viewers who are too close and amusing those far away.
4900 Kuawa Rd, Kilauea, HI 96754, USA
The hedge out front spells, "Aloha" and the open air cafe welcomes visitors to a very Kauai brunch. Gardens full of seasonal vegetables surround the cafe. Diners in shorts, flip-flops, and sundresses sip Akamai juices and dine on lamb burgers and...
5-5016 Kuhio Hwy, Hanalei, HI 96714, USA
Opened for just a few hours on Saturday morning, this farmer's market gives you everything you need to start your Kauai day: shell jewelry souvenirs, coconuts juice from actual coconuts, and Hawaiian print shirts.
5190 Kuhio Hwy, Hanalei, HI 96714, USA
The sign above the counter reads, "We are not known for our speed." The same could be said for the entire island, but here the wait is rewarded with island-inspired pizza flavors. The Wild Pig (made with roasted pork) and the Veg-Head (accented...
3838 Wyllie Rd, Princeville, HI 96722, USA
If you want big waves or big cliffs, head to the Napali Coast. If you want white sand and gentle ripples, a more relaxed beach, lay your towel down at Anini Beach on the North Shore. Sometimes the wind picks up a bit, but put on a mask and snorkel...
It is easy to get into the flow here, especially with a day trip down the Wailua River on Kauai's north shore. I booked a day trip with Kayak Kauai for a guided tour to the Secret Waterfall (known to locals as Uluwehi Falls). We launched in Kapa’a...
Kauai Beach Rd, Lihue, HI 96766, USA
Can an event in a ballroom at a huge resort be "authentically" Hawaiian? Surprisingly, I have to say yes. The E Kanikapila Kakou program has been keeping Hawaiian culture alive on Kauai for 29 years. We saw the 4 incredible musicians of the group...
Hanalei Bay, Hawaii, USA
Kauai's Hanalei Bay may be one of the most magical places on the planet. I swear some of the locals start paddleboarding at sunrise and don't come back in until sundown. I've paddleboarded in calm waters, but this was my first time trying to...
Tunnels Beach, Hawaii 96746, USA
True paradise in Ha'ena on N Shore Kauai
