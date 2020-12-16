Flower Power!
Collected by Bethany Salvon & Randy Kalp , AFAR Ambassador
This list is for my mom. She loves flowers! Wherever we go all she wants are photos of flowers. If bursting blooms float your boat then you'll love this collection that lists some of the best places to see the most gorgeous flowers on earth!
5704 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad, CA 92008, USA
The Flower Fields features 50 acres of colorful flowers, themed gardens, mazes, exhibitions, and rides. Looking at the rows upon rows of flowers, it appears like a rolling hill rainbow with the variety of colors. Walk through the sweet pea maze,...
Flevoland, Netherlands
It's that time of the year again when millions of tulips blanket Netherlands. I prefer this to Keukenhof park in Lisse which for my taste is way to crowded.
3 Boulevard Edgar Quinet, 75014 Paris, France
Step off the beaten path that leads to Jim Morrison’s grave at Père Lachaise and head instead to the lesser-known, yet extraordinary Montparnasse Cemetery. Locals bring metro tickets to leave on Serge Gainsbourg’s grave in...
Gunja-dong, Seoul, South Korea
The best time to take a walk around Seoul is towards the end of March when these little blooms make quite a punch.
Saintkierans, John's Hill, Co. Wexford, Ireland
I loved driving through Cork's country side. Made a few stops, had a picnic, we were so lucky the entire stay in Ireland we managed to avoid the rain. During a sunny day the emerald grass really stands out. I was in love!
714 Black Rock Turnpike, Easton, CT 06612, USA
If you live around Easton, Connecticut, and are looking to spruce up your yard a bit, head straight to the Aspetuck Valley Apple Barn, located at 714 Black Rock Turnpike (also known as Route 58). The Apple Barn is a fun, rustic country treat, most...
200 Palm Canyon Dr, Borrego Springs, CA 92004, USA
It's impossible to come check out Anza-Borrego without a visit to the Natural History Association. Here is where you can learn everything about the plants, wildlife, and Laguna mountains surrounding the desert. If you are interested in any of the...
5700 N Sabino Canyon Rd, Tucson, AZ 85750, USA
Many who have not visited Arizona think that its saguaros grow in a Sahara-like setting...but the mountainous desert around Tucson hides many lush spots, like this riparian canyon on the NE edge of the city. Late fall paints the cottonwoods along...
Luang Prabang, Laos
Early morning in Luang Prabang has a haunting beauty about it as clouds and mist enshroud the mountains.
Singel, 1012 XG Amsterdam, Netherlands
Since 1862, fresh flowers and plants have arrived by barge from the Dutch countryside to Amsterdam. While this assemblage of flora still shows up daily, it comes by van, not boat, to the Bloemenmarkt, the world's only floating flower market. Here,...
1342 Mauna Loa Hwy, Kaunakakai, HI 96748, USA
A visit to the Mooakai Plumerias in Molokai is perfect for those that love flowers. For $25 you can stroll the acres and acres of Plumeria trees, then pick your own flowers for a lesson in Lei making and the importance of the Lei in the Hawaiian...
3100 Swann Dr, Baltimore, MD 21217, USA
Located inside the Druid Hill Park in downtown Baltimore, this lovely glass building houses the Palm House, the Orchid Room, the Mediterranean House, the Tropical House, and the Desert House. Stroll around and see the flowers, cacti, succulent...
Avenue du Parc Royal 61, 1020 Bruxelles, Belgium
Each spring, the Belgian Royal family opens their private greenhouse complex to the public, for a short two weeks. It is well worth braving the crowds to visit. This incredible 2.5 hectare structure was built in the late 1800s and its architecture...
Kampung Kinaratuan, 89300 Ranau, Sabah, Malaysia
The rafflesia is the world’s largest bloom and can be over 100cm in diameter. It only grows in a few places on earth. One of those places is the rain-forests of Borneo. It is the state flower of Sabah, Malaysia and Kinabalu National Park is a good...
Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium
You could easily walk right by the entrance to the International Rose Garden of Coloma, without a hint to the beauty that waits inside. The small town of Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, not far from Brussels, is home to one of Europe's largest rose gardens,...
