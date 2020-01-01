Florida Activities
Collected by Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
Save Place
7627 W Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa, FL 33607, USA
Situated under the Westin Tampa Bay Hotel, Aqua restaurant's waterfront location inspires a primarily seafood cuisine complete with a beautiful raw bar. With a romantic ambiance, the restaurant is a perfect place to celebrate a special occasion or...
Save Place
At sunset, the Sunshine Skyway Bridge appears to crown the sky with glowing yellow support structures and brilliantly designed cables. Photographers who can find a little place on land with their camera and a view of the bridge's cable span will...
Save Place
2223 N Westshore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607, USA
If you leave your beachwear at home, you will have to visit Tommy Bahama and the shops at International Plaza and Bay Street. The mall is a great place to shop or find an indoor escape from the Florida heat or stormy weather. With a location near...
Save Place
201 E McNab Rd, Pompano Beach, FL 33060, USA
Known for bratwurst breakfasts and fresh squeezed juices, Cypress Nook remains a well-rated favorite among locals. German-American fare is served in a charming cottage—the same building where the restaurant began in 1948. Hearty breakfasts and...
Save Place
E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA
If the beaches around Fort Lauderdale did not warm you up enough, enjoy an evening of "nightlight" on Las Olas Boulevard. The tropically landscaped street is flanked on both sides by glowing lights and a seemingly endless number of cute...
Save Place
Wilton Manors, FL, USA
A quaint town surrounded by the City of Fort Lauderdale, Wilton Manors demonstrates how to "preserve and interpret" the past while moving forward into the future. Each Saturday and Sunday, the city hosts a Farmer's Market with fresh vegetables,...
Save Place
3801 W Lake Mary Blvd #131, Lake Mary, FL 32746, USA
That Deli! has earned its rave reviews. With a tastefully prepared deli menu that includes a selection of vegetarian-friendly and gluten-free food choices, That Deli! uses the tagline: "We don't fake fresh!" Serving up soups, salads, and...
Save Place
3755 W Seminole Blvd, Sanford, FL 32771, USA
From porcupines and snakes to elephants and macaws, the Central Florida Zoo educates and showcases colorful and interesting animals from around the world. Bring your swimsuits for the Splash Ground or prepare to traipse through the trees on an...
Save Place
3847 Lake Emma Rd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, USA
At Osaka Japanese Steak House, professional hibachi chefs practice their art of flinging fancy knives and and arousing flames around your food. Whether you take your lunch or dinner hot, cold, or raw, the menu at Osaka is well-rounded and anything...
Popular Stories
- 1 Air Travel French Bee Just Made It Much Cheaper to Fly to Paris From New York
- 2 Travel News Anthony Bourdain’s Possessions Will Be Auctioned to Fund New Study Abroad Scholarship
- 3 Travel News Plan Your Fall Getaway With This Peak Foliage Prediction Map
- 4 Books 15 Amazing Books That Inspire Us to Travel
- 5 Museums + Galleries The Largest Monet Exhibition in 20 Years Is Now Open at 1 U.S. Museum